Legible & CAMB.AI Unlock New Revenue Streams with Global Multilingual Audiobook Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T). On Wednesday, February 12, 2024 (“Legible” / “Company”), and CAMB.AI Ltd. (“CAMB.AI”), signed an agreement to enhance the digital reading experience, leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) on demand to instantly convert millions of eBooks into high-quality audiobooks in over 160 languages. This accessibility tool is poised to unlock global markets, delivering previously unavailable content to readers around the world.

With millions of eBooks available across all genres, this collaboration represents an extraordinary market opportunity—hundreds of millions of hours of potential audiobook content available to readers anytime, anywhere as seamless reading and listening experiences, —enabling publishers and authors to reach international audiences with new speed, efficiency, and savings. CAMB.AI’s AI-driven voice localization and instant translation technologies will be integrated into Legible’s platform, enhancing the accessibility and commercial viability of every eBook.

“This is an exciting development in accessibility for books,” said Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. “By partnering with CAMB.AI, we’re enabling publishers and authors to create high-quality, multilingual audiobooks faster and more affordably than ever before. With this integration, books on our platform can reach new markets in multiple languages faster than ever before and can do so across any device, expanding access and revenue potential globally.”

This AI-driven solution will be commercialized as a premium add-on to Legible’s subscription service, and also accessible via Legible’s apps, browser-based platform, and in-car infotainment systems, with revenues and savings being directly passed on to publishers and authors. This ensures a truly international accessibility offering, enhancing the reading experience for users worldwide.

User Journey & Offering:

Instant toggling between eBook text and audiobook mode.

AI-powered voice synthesis delivering narration in over 160 languages.

Publishers retain full control, ensuring opt-in participation without disruption.

Traditional audiobook production costs can be substantially reduced while maintaining professional quality including tone and intonation.

Voice actors can license their voices for AI-generated narrations, ensuring fair compensation and ethical AI integration.

“Legible’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to eliminate language barriers and promote global literacy,” said Akshat Prakash, CTO & Co-Founder of CAMB.AI. “Our proprietary AI models enable publishers and content creators to instantly translate their works into multiple languages, reaching wider audiences on an unprecedented scale via Legible’s platform.”

By drastically lowering audiobook production costs for multiple language audiences, while maintaining voice quality, this partnership removes long-standing barriers in the publishing industry. Authors and publishers can now reach international markets in record time, tapping into new revenue potential.

Legible and CAMB.AI are committed to ethical AI use, ensuring publishers and voice actors retain full control in this ecosystem. This guarantees creative integrity, fair compensation practices, and a sustainable model for the future of publishing.

About CAMB.AI

Established in 2022, CAMB.AI leads content localization with a five-year foundation in advanced AI research in speech and translation. Our team comprises AI experts from top level companies and institutions. We’ve pioneered the zero-shot AI Dubbing platform, delivering hyper-realistic content translation in 160+ languages. CAMB.AI empowers content creators and owners across media, sports, and education, to transcend language barriers and make content universally relatable on a global scale.

About Legible

Legible is a mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world’s largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is advancing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content in Living Books, including comics and manga. Legible’s recent release, FrankensteinAI , third in the Company’s AI Classics series, reimagines Mary Shelley’s masterpiece with animated AI art developed by digital artist Remo Camerota and immersive character-driven AI chat, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also the exclusive publisher of the My Model Kitchen series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, talk show host, bestselling author, and celebrity chef, Cristina Ferrare, with an embedded AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have been featured three times on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Appning by FORVIA, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, ACCESS Twine4Car, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers into tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences.

The 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Becoming a member of Legible Unbound for only US$9.99 provides readers access to unbeatable value on unlimited reading and listening, plus exclusive member-only access to Legible’s unique Living Books. Please visit Legible.com and discover the place where eBooks come to life.

