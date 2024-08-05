LePage helps construction pros pass on knowledge to next generation of trades

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A major transformation is taking shape within the construction industry with one in five pros expected to retire over the next ten years and 266,300 new workers under the age of 30 entering the trades to meet growing demand.1

While this transition is expected to bring opportunities and greater diversity to the industry, it also means that a vast wealth of knowledge and experience among older pros could be lost, especially the kind of skills you can only learn on the job.

To ensure the next generation of construction pros has the chance to learn from veterans of the trades, LePage®, a trusted Canadian leader in the construction adhesive industry, is literally filling the knowledge gap with its new Pro Support program that lets experienced pros pass on the wisdom and tips they’ve gained from years of being on jobsites.

Connecting Generations

LePage Pro Support connects the current and future generation of trades. Through a unique landing page experienced trade pros can add their nuggets of wisdom for future tradespeople. Their advice goes beyond the technical to the intangibles that are critical to helping younger pros succeed in the real world. Emerging professionals are also encouraged to ask questions that will be answered by pros, assisting them at critical moments in their professional journey.

Industry pros like carpenter Chris Crocker say they are thrilled to be able to share knowledge with a wider audience they could not have reached otherwise. “A key piece of advice I would offer is that finding a good mentor can have a game-changing impact on your career,” says Crocker. “Be engaged, ask questions, listen, be a sponge. Embrace a willingness to learn and pay attention to detail. Your experience and in-field education will be invaluable.”

Janet Crowther, an electrician with more than 20 years of experience, relishes the opportunity to pass on the kind of advice she would give to her own 20-year-old self. “The opportunity to learn never stops, whether that’s through apprenticeships, or courses in specialized skills, construction safety, communications, time and project management, and much more,” says Crowther. “Seek out opportunities that help you progress in your career and make you more employable and valuable to your company.”

Pro Support Details

LePage Pro Support has already captured a large and growing collection of tips from trade pros covering a wide range of subjects, from work safety and buying the right tools to how to treat your colleagues. To share advice or to learn from a roster of pros, visit the LePage Pro Support web page.

“With the evolution taking place within the construction industry, we wanted to find a way to actively support the next generation of construction pros as they embark on their careers,” says Omera Sherwani, Senior Brand Manager, LePage. “LePage has been helping generations of Canadians with technical solutions and products designed for Canadian conditions since 1876 so it made complete sense to do something to help facilitate the knowledge transfer in the construction industry as well.”

