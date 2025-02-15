Lumine Group Inc. Announces Return of CEO from Temporary Leave of Absence

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LMN) announced today that David Nyland is returning from his temporary leave of absence and will reassume his duties as Chief Executive Officer of Lumine Group, effective February 17, 2025. Tony Garcia, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue in his position as Group President.

About Lumine Group Inc.

Lumine Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

