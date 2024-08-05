Lystek International Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, wastewater, recycling & waste management, reporters/editors.

Lystek International (Lystek), a global leader in sustainable biosolids and organics management solutions, is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, Lystek has been at the forefront of developing and implementing innovative technologies that transform biosolids and organic residuals into valuable resources.

Dr. Ajay Singh, Co-Founder and Technical Director, reflects on their original motivation for technology development and evolution over the last 25 years: “We’ve always believed in the value inherent to biosolids and organic residuals. We approached the development of the Lystek THP technology back in the 1990s through a lens of resource recovery with the main goal of efficiently producing valuable products. This philosophy carried through the founding of Lystek and has been our main driver as we continue to innovate and grow as a company. I am humbled by what Lystek has grown into since we began over 25 years ago and am proud of the continued progress we have made to recover valuable resources from biosolids and organics.”

Lystek’s patented Thermal Hydrolysis Process (Lystek THP®) has revolutionized biosolids management by cost-effectively transforming residuals into high-value fertilizer products, improving digestibility of solids and production of renewable biogas, all while advancing the efficiency of wastewater solids handling operations. Lystek provides resource recovery solutions to more than 60 utilities across 14 facilities operating globally. More than 2.3 million tons of LysteGro biosolids have been produced and sold, resulting in more than 18,000 tons of Nitrogen and 28,000 tons of Phosphorous recovered and beneficially used. With five new projects in design or construction and many more in development the future is bright for Lystek’s continued growth. This technology has enabled numerous wastewater treatment plants worldwide to reduce their reliance on landfilling and create valuable soil amendments.

To view our company timeline and learn more about our history and achievements click here.

Lystek’s 25th year of operations will bring the commissioning of Lystek’s 15th deployment, continued expansion into new and existing geographic and feedstock markets, renewed investment from existing customers, and significant advancements in the application and deployment of LysteMize Digestion.

Tej Gidda, Vice-President and Global Leader – Future Energy, GHD, reflects on Lystek’s growth and impact on the sector: “I, as an employee of GHD, was lucky enough to be involved with Lystek on some of the earliest projects in the company’s history. In the environmental field, I’ve seen many companies make propositions to the market to enhance sustainable practices, but not all offerings are equal. I’m very proud to see how Lystek has continued to offer real solutions that are affordable and sustainable, and that now generate renewable energy, into the market. This, to me, is a remarkable and much-needed success that I feel is what we need to promote stewardship of the environment and to bring sustainability to the next level. The ability to manage biosolids and organic materials in a cost-effective way while also generating renewable energy is the right model – my congratulations to Lystek on 25 years of excellence! I’m very proud to be part of your journey!”

Ron Tomlinson, CEO, Tomlinson Group of Companies commented: “When we looked at Lystek 15 years ago, it was a resource recovery technology that made sense, and it still makes sense today, but our achievements really come down to the team we have. The individuals that work here believe in the technology, they believe it is going to make a difference, and we’re behind them 100% because of that. I cannot thank them enough for the efforts they put in and for what they bring to the table. The team’s growth, commitment, and drive are what makes Lystek great, it’s what makes the technology great, and it’s what makes a highly valued, sustainable product for everybody to use! We are very excited to be celebrating Lystek’s 25-year milestone and the success to come!”

Lystek’s Executive Vice President Michael Beswick states: “I joined Lystek over 13 years ago because of the unique opportunity to innovate the resource recovery industry and make a positive impact to the natural environment. Looking back on Lystek’s substantial achievements fills me with pride and hope for the continued progression of our technology and the circular economy. Our growth would not be possible without a fantastic technology basis, a dedicated team to deliver it, and investment partners that brought outstanding strategic guidance. Every day Lystek delivers proven, affordable, and sustainable solutions for biosolids and organic residuals resource recovery – a mission we take great pride in. I am so honored to be celebrating Lystek’s 25th year in business and I am filled with excitement for the future of Lystek.”

About Lystek

Lystek International, a division of the Tomlinson Group of Companies, is North America’s leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 60 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include the LysteMize® process for optimizing anaerobic digestion and biogas production; LysteCarb®, an alternative carbon source for BNR systems; and LysteGro®, a nutrient-rich biosolids fertilizer. LysteGro is a high solid (13-16% total solids), Class A quality liquid biosolids fertilizer that is easily stored, transported, and applied using conventional liquid handling equipment. LysteGro is regulated as a fertilizer in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro product management.

For more information, please contact: Lystek Head Office – 888-501-6508



CBJ Newsmakers