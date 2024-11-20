Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I and Class II Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — M Split Corp. (“M Split”) declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders and a monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share for Class II Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. The Class II Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price when the NAV exceeds $10.00. Distributions are payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2024.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
   
Class I Preferred Share (YCM.PR.B) $0.03125
Class II Preferred Share (XMF.PR.C) $0.03125
Record Date: November 29, 2024
Payable Date: December 10, 2024


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project
Sirios Resources Kicks Off Phase 1 Drill Program At Cheechoo Gold Project
Mink Outlines Multiple Drill Targets Over 1.6km Strike at Warren Ni Cu Co Project with 57km IP Data; Reports Copper Values From New BK Zone