MADD Canada Urges Everyone to Drive Sober This Holiday Season

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As holiday celebrations fill calendars, MADD Canada is calling on everyone to remember the devastating impact of impaired driving and make the commitment to always drive sober.

“No one should have to face the heartbreak of losing a loved one during what should be a joyous time of year,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “The choices we make have real consequences. Please don’t risk your life or someone else’s by driving impaired. Let’s make this a season of celebration, not tragedy.”

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies impact families and communities nationwide. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-changing injuries, the holidays can be a painful reminder of what has been taken away.

To ensure everyone gets home safely this holiday season, MADD Canada encourages everyone to:

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never drive a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Whether you’re attending a party or hosting one, here are a few tips to help everyone get home safely:

For party-goers:

If you plan on drinking alcohol, or consuming cannabis and/or other drugs, plan for a sober ride home. Call an Uber or a cab, use public transit, or plan to stay the night.

Keep an eye out for friends. If you’re asking yourself if someone has had too much to drink, don’t let them drive—help them find a safe way home.

At office parties, ensure safe transportation or a designated driver so everyone can enjoy the season responsibly.

For hosts:

Offer lots of food and have non-alcoholic beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself to keep an eye on your guests’ consumption and stop serving alcohol well before the night ends.

Have taxi numbers ready or encourage guests to use rideshare apps.

Be prepared to take the keys and offer your guests a place to stay if needed.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

MADD Canada is currently in the midst of its 37th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote safe and sober driving during the holiday season. For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or [email protected]

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or [email protected]



