Madison Pacific Properties Inc. declares dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company) (TSX: MPC and MPC.C), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $.0525 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable March 3, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 24, 2025. The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Contact: Mr. John Delucchi

President & CEO Ms. Bernice Yip

Chief Financial Officer Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540 Address: 389 West 6th Avenue

Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1



