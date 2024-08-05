Skip to content
Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held February 20, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
Sam Grippo 4,566,711 98.01% 92,925 1.99%
Michael W. Delesalle 4,566,711 98.01% 92,925 1.99%
Mark E. Elliott 4,566,811 98.01% 92,825 1.99%
Jonathan H. B. Rees 4,659,411 100.00% 225
John DeLucchi 4,552,534 97.70% 107,102 2.30%
         

Shareholders approved, for a further period of three years, all unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan, by the following votes:

  Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent
  4,552,434 97.70% 107,202 2.30%
         

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact: Mr. John DeLucchi
President & CEO		 Ms. Bernice Yip
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (604) 732-6540 (604) 732-6540
     
 Address: 389 West 6th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.
V5Y 1L1		  


