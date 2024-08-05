Maelstrom’s Naval Battle Royale Game Enters Web3 with Somnia and Uprising

Miami, FL, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maelstrom, the tactical naval warfare game known for its rich fantasy setting and competitive combat, is coming to Web3, with Somnia as the blockchain home for its initial launch into the ecosystem.

Through a collaboration between Forthright Entertainment, Uprising Labs, and Somnia, Maelstrom will launch Web3 features that enhance gameplay, reward engagement, and introduce true asset ownership while maintaining the fast-paced action and strategy that players love.

A Respected Title, Now On-Chain

Maelstrom, originally developed by Gunpowder Games, is now under the direction of Forthright Entertainment. Backed by an executive team with over $3 billion in revenue and 90+ game releases across mobile, PC, and console, Forthright brings the experience needed to expand Maelstrom’s reach.

In 2024, Uprising Labs, the web3 publisher, joined Forthright Entertainment to bring the title to the web3 emerging game market while breathing new life into an existing player base.

Somnia’s blockchain provides the speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness needed to power a game of Maelstrom’s scale, ensuring that web3 features enhance the gameplay without disrupting it.

New and Improved With Web3 Features

Uprising Labs, building on top of the Somnia L1 blockchain, is leading the Web3 integration, introducing new rewards, customization options, and in-game economies designed to benefit both existing Web2 players and new Web3 adopters.

Maelstrom will continue to be available on Steam with major gameplay updates and improvements while launching a new web3-specific version on Epic Games. The game will maintain full crossplay functionality, allowing for a deeper player base between the versions.

Web3 players will be able to create a blockchain wallet using social sign-in (such as an email address), making it easier than ever to claim on-chain rewards, collect in-game items, and explore what web3 has to offer.

A New Era of Web3 Gaming Starts with Somnia

With 1M+ TPS, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees, Somnia eliminates the performance limitations that have previously made complex web3 games impossible.

“Web3 should complement great gameplay, not disrupt it,” said Somnia founder Paul Thomas. “Maelstrom’s transition to Somnia ensures that its large-scale battles and high-stakes strategy remain intact, while giving players a real stake in the game’s economy.”

As Maelstrom sets sail on web3, this marks the beginning of a new wave of blockchain-powered games that actually feel like games, backed by the speed and scalability of Somnia. Ready to command your own warship? Check out Maelstrom on X to join the community and keep track of all the updates!

About Somnia

Somnia is the fastest and most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second (tps) with sub-second finality. Somnia’s new multi-stream consensus technology achieves sub-second block certainty and higher transaction throughput. Sequential execution and compression algorithms effectively handle high-density scenarios, increasing the amount of data transferred between nodes by 10-20x. The custom database IceDB achieves 15-100 nanosecond read/write times, reducing transaction costs to less than a penny. This makes Somnia an ideal platform for building large-scale, real-time applications in games, social, metaverse, finance, and other fields, serving millions of users, all on-chain, making EVM more efficient than ever before.

About Uprising Labs

Uprising Labs is a Web3 game publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and immersive gaming experiences in the blockchain space. Focused on mid-to-hardcore games for PC and console, Uprising Labs collaborates with Indie to AAA game developers to help them transition seamlessly into Web3.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



