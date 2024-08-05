AURORA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR

FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, MAY 2nd, 2025 @ 8:00 AM EDT

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/975055076 DIAL-IN DETAILS Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 9829976 Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call REBROADCAST INFORMATION Replay available 2 hours after the call and will expire May 9th, 2025 @ 11:59 PM EDT Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909 Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

[email protected] 905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

[email protected] 905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 170,000(1) employees across 341 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries(2). With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape. For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

________________

(1) Number of employees includes over 158,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

(2) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.



CBJ Newsmakers