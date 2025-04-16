Marking a milestone and celebrating 55 years in Canada



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated, 2025 marks an incredible 55 years since Denny’s Canada opened their very 1st location. During the early nineties, the Canadian franchise was solely acquired by Northland Properties, the parent company to a collection of well-known Canadian hotels, restaurants, resorts, and sports brands. Under its new home-grown structure, the restaurant’s organization quickly began strengthening and expanding its Canadian operations, opening two new locations in British Columbia with Terrace in 1992 and Prince George in 1993. Today, the Denny’s Canada brand is headquartered in Vancouver, currently operating and franchising over 80 restaurants nationally. As Managing Director of Denny’s Canada, Ron Cecillon and his team are excited to mark this momentous occasion. “We’ve been proudly serving Canadians for over 5 decades — in restaurants owned, operated, and staffed by Canadians. As part of the family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, Denny’s Canada has been an employer to more than 3,500 Canadians, coast to coast since 1992.”

Over the years, Denny’s Canada has grown to be a place where guests can enjoy their classic favourites, such as a Grand Slam or Savoury Omelette, while also having the opportunity to experience new and exciting menu items throughout the different seasons. Alongside this, ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and diligently collaborates with Canadian-owned suppliers such as Burnbrae, Central Smith Creamery, Canada Beef, McCain, and Saputo to source the best ingredients for their dishes, as they believe that great food at great value should be accessible to everyone. From the very first location’s opening, Denny’s Canada has collaborated with local, regional, and national Canadian charities to raise funds for organizations that support and uplift others. Continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the ever-expanding list of neighborhoods its restaurants serve, Denny’s Canada ensures that its local owners, operators, and on-site team members actively contribute to their communities. In 2024, they donated a total of over $150,000 to organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Women’s Health Collective Canada, CKNW Kids’ Fund, JDRF, Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation, Feed Ontario, and many others.

“Providing great food and supporting local communities have been pillars of our Denny’s Canada brand for decades,” continues Ron. “Our teams are consistently working hard behind the scenes to ensure we create the best experiences for our guests, no matter which location they visit. We’re incredibly excited to bring Canada’s Diner to even more communities across the country this year, and for many years to come”. ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA Acquired in 1992 by Northland Properties Corporation, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is one of the best-known hospitality brands under the Canadian and family-owned organization, alongside Chop Steakhouse & Bar, Grouse Mountain Resort, Moxies, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Sandman Hotel Group, and The Sutton Place Hotels. Headquartered in Vancouver, Northland Properties Corp DBA Denny’s (Denny’s Canada) is currently responsible for operating and franchising 87 restaurants nationally. ‘Canada’s Diner’ has a well-deserved reputation for guest satisfaction, committed to serving a diverse menu of high-quality food at a great price. More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.