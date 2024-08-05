Matador Technologies is Building the First Publicly Traded Bitcoin Ecosystem Company

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matador Technologies Inc. (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its Bitcoin Ecosystem Strategy.

Matador has been approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker MATA.

The Company is focused on digitizing real world assets on the Bitcoin blockchain, starting with a digital gold product.

Matador also holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet and will strategically deploy that Bitcoin into other high potential projects building on top of the Bitcoin network.

Matador’s team includes CEO Deven Soni (ex. Goldman Sachs and Tokens.com), and President Sunny Ray (Cofounder of Unocoin, India’s first cryptocurrency exchange, and ex. Head of Business Development at Kraken).

Matador’s board of directors includes Deven Soni (CEO), Donato Sferra (CoFounder), Tyler Evans (CoFounder of UTXO Management, LLC and Director of Metaplanet – TYO: 3350), Peter Kampian (an experienced financial and public company executive), and Richard Murphy (ex. CEO of Manitou Gold Corp.).

“Bitcoin is in the early days of an expansion from a store of value to a computing layer that powers markets and real world assets,” said Sunny Ray, President of Matador. “We believe that the new assets and companies built on top of Bitcoin have the potential to grow more quickly than Bitcoin itself.”

“Taking Matador public marks a new chapter in our journey to bridge traditional and Bitcoin-based financial systems,” said Deven, CEO of Matador. “We are excited to give retail investors access to what we believe is the most exciting part of the Bitcoin ecosystem.”

Investors will be able to trade shares of TSXV:MATA through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

About Matador

Matador is a technology company dedicated to expanding Bitcoin’s position as a financial and computing platform. The Company builds products on top of the Bitcoin network with a focus on applications that digitize real world assets like gold. Matador’s strategic investors include Hive Digital Technologies Ltd, Gold Fields Ltd, and UTXO Management/BTC Inc. which pioneered Bitcoin for Corporations in partnership with Microstrategy.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to satisfaction of Exchange requirements, the expected date the Post Consolidation Shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis, the future business and prospects of the Corporation, and other statements that are not historical facts. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including the Corporation’s ability to meet the conditions set out in the Exchange’s conditional approval letter. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.



