Mathers McHenry: Conor Kearns Joins Justin Cochrane in Bringing Lawsuit Against Nickel 28 And Its Current Executives, Seeking Damages in Excess Of $15 Million For Wrongful Dismissal and Bad Faith Conduct

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employment law firm Mathers McHenry & Co today announced that its client, Conor Kearns, who is the former Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary and a current holder of approximately 1.13% of the common shares of Nickel 28 Capital Corp (“Nickel 28” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NKL), is suing the company for damages arising from his wrongful dismissal in excess of $15 million. His lawsuit arises out of the same factual matrix as the lawsuit brought by the company’s former President, Justin Cochrane. Mr. Cochrane’s lawsuit was commenced on November 12, 2024 and the press release can be found here.

Like Mr. Cochrane, Mr. Kearns is seeking damages for wrongful dismissal, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. He is also seeking compensatory damages for loss of competitive advantage arising out of the bad faith conduct of Nickel 28 which was perpetrated at the behest of Edward (Ned) Collery, a current director of Nickel 28 and the founder of Pelham, and Brett Richards, a current director of Nickel 28. Messrs. Richards and Collery are also named personally as defendants in Kearns’ lawsuit.

