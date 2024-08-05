Mattr Announces Protocol for Its Annual Meeting

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the “Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today in connection with the filing of its Management Proxy Circular (the “Circular”), that it will be hosting its Annual Meeting (“Meeting”) on May 15, 2025 at 2:00pm EDT. The Company will be conducting an administrative-only Meeting, held in a hybrid meeting format which can be accessed via live webcast at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-728-282-283 or in person in the Rouge Room at the Marriott Markham, 170 Enterprise Blvd., Markham, Ontario. Registered shareholders will have the opportunity to attend, ask questions and vote at the Meeting in real time through the live webcast or in person. Shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the Circular, the form of proxy or other materials provided by an intermediary. Registered shareholders may also submit questions in advance of the meeting to [email protected].

Non-registered holders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxy may attend as guests but will not be able to vote. If you are a non-registered holder and wish to attend and participate in the Meeting either in person or via webcast, you should carefully follow the instructions set out on your voting information form and in the Circular relating to the Meeting, in order to appoint and register yourself as proxy, otherwise you will be required to login to the webcast as a guest.

Mattr has elected to use the “notice-and-access” provisions under NI 54-101 for the Meeting in respect of the mailing of the Meeting materials to registered and beneficial shareholders other than those who have explicitly rejected delivery by electronic means. The notice-and-access provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials required to be physically mailed to shareholders by allowing a reporting issuer to post its proxy-related Meeting materials online.

Additional information on the Meeting, including with respect to the business to be covered, can be found in the Circular and the other Meeting materials as filed on www.SEDARplus.com and on the Company’s website at Proxy Materials & Annual Financials | Mattr . For a more detailed business update, the Company encourages shareholders to listen to the Q1 2025 earnings call webcast which will take place earlier in the day, at 9:00am EDT, and can be accessed via the Company’s website.

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

