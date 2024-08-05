Mawer Selected as One of Alberta’s Top Employers

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the third consecutive year, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. has been named as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2025, an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This is a recognition given to only 85 organizations across the province that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“Securing a spot among Alberta’s Top Employers for the third year in a row is truly an honour,” says Audra Campbell, Head of Human Resources. “This accomplishment reflects our continued commitment to creating a great workplace, built on a strong culture and made possible by the dedication and teamwork of everyone at our firm.”

Mawer provides a well-rounded benefits package that prioritizes health and mental wellness, including an annual $5,000 learning stipend to support professional growth. Our flexible hybrid work model, enhanced parental leave, and strong commitment to community involvement further reflect our values. Through our employee matching program, we match up to $3,000 in donations, fundraising efforts, or volunteer hours contributed to registered charities, empowering our team to make a meaningful impact.

More information about career opportunities at Mawer can be found at https://www.mawer.com/careers/.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com .

About Canada’s Top 100 Employers

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation’s largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada’s largest job search engines, used by millions of job seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation’s best employers are offering.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Marketing and Communications

+1 (403) 267-1964

[email protected]



