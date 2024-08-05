MAX Power Adds London-Based Natural Hydrogen Expert to Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Tom Sandison, BSc, Msc, EMBA, currently Corporate Development Manager – Upstream Exploration for Shell International, based in London, England, has joined MAX Power’s Advisory Board. Mr. Sandison will work closely with the Company’s geological and engineering teams on its Natural Hydrogen strategies focused on Saskatchewan.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, CEO of MAX Power, commented: “Tom is another tremendous addition to our team and it’s also extremely valuable that he’s based overseas where he can assist us in a multitude of ways as the Natural Hydrogen story goes global. Tom has fashioned an impressive track record in the energy space over the past 15 years, on both the exploration and commercial sides. He has great enthusiasm for the potential of Natural Hydrogen in North America, in particular Saskatchewan where the policy framework and the geology have given MAX Power a strong competitive advantage.”

Tom Sandison Highlights

Corporate Development Manager – Upstream Exploration for Shell International, based in London, England, since December 2023;

Orchestrated a multi-disciplinary global Natural Hydrogen exploration program, encompassing M&A/NBD strategy, technical screening/due diligence, academic partnerships, and IP strategy;

Cultivated many relationships in the Natural Hydrogen sector, negotiating multiple commercial agreements;

Chaired panels on Natural Hydrogen including the World Hydrogen Congress, held late last year in France, and will be a convener for the Geological Society of London’s Natural Hydrogen Conference July 1-2, 2025 (https://www.geolsoc.org.uk/07-EG-Natural-Hydrogen-Understanding-the-Geoscience).

Mr. Sandison commented: “MAX Power’s Saskatchewan strategy for Natural Hydrogen is drawing increasing international interest, particularly with the heightened importance of energy issues in North America and around the world. I look forward to working with the team to help make MAX Power a global force in the rapidly emerging Natural Hydrogen sector.”

Mr. Sandison earned an EMBA with Distinction from the Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) in London after receiving a BSc (Earth Sciences) from the University of Glasgow (2003-2008) and a MSc (Integrated Petroleum Sciences) from the University of Aberdeen (2008-2009).

Video Comments On This News Release From CEO Mansoor Jan

MAX Power CEO Mansoor Jan discusses this news release and looks ahead – click on the link below to view:

https://vimeo.com/1059726392/ec58a62942

MAX Power Updated Corporate Presentations & Videos

MAX Power directs investors to its website (www.MaxPowerMining.com) for new corporate videos as well as updated corporate presentations.

Links for the above are as follows:

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Feb21_2025.pdf

MAX Power Critical Minerals Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Feb21_2025.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

MaxPowerMining.com/Maxpower_Corporate_Feb21.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/1050826855/79a9b5c0cc

Neil McMillan Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoXfr5uki5A

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European- based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan – CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

[email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “interpreted”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “aims”, “suggests”, “often”, “target”, “future”, “likely”, “pending”, “potential”, “goal”, “objective”, “prospective”, “possibly”, “preliminary”, and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “can”, “could” or “should” occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



