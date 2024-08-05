MAX Power Expands Geological and Engineering Team for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce important new additions to the Company’s technical team to accelerate a North American-leading program for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development in Saskatchewan where historical data and work carried out by MAX Power point to game-changing possibilities for this rapidly emerging sector.

Prairie Hunter Exploration Ltd. (PHEL)

Prairie Hunter is a Saskatchewan-based geoscience and exploration consulting and advisement corporation owned and managed by Mr. Stephen Halabura, M.Sc., P.Geo., FEC (Hon.), FGC. Mr. Halabura has decades of successful experience in the province’s resource sector and has a deep understanding of the geological controls on the accumulation of helium, hydrogen, and other industrial gases.

Mr Halabura, a Professional Geoscientist, was instrumental in the early formative stages of the only two Saskatchewan greenfield potash mines to come into existence in the 21st century, these being BHP’s Jansen Project and K+S’s Bethune mine. Jansen is the largest private investment ($14 billion) in Saskatchewan history and is located immediately north of the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, where a Hydrogen Hub has been proposed, and MAX Power’s Rider Project.

While its focus is Saskatchewan, the PHEL team has global experience in project consulting, engineering and design, especially in the field of potash. However, it also has experience in oil and gas, geothermal, industrial gases (hydrogen, helium), Canadian critical minerals, coal, mineral water, and Indigenous economic development issues pertaining to resource development. As a new critical element, and potentially the world’s first primary new energy source in decades, the PHEL team is excited to work with MAX Power on Natural Hydrogen and is modelling how Saskatchewan can become a driving global force in the discovery and commercialization of Natural Hydrogen.

Mr. Halabura commented: “Saskatchewan is truly elephant country for the exploration and discovery of emerging critical commodities, like Natural Hydrogen, and MAX Power has the real estate that ticks all the boxes for the potential of a Natural Hydrogen discovery.”

Greg Vogelsang, P.Geo., P.Eng., FEC, FGC

Mr. Greg Vogelsang, sole practitioner and owner of consulting firm Earthview Environmental Engineering Ltd., is another key addition to the MAX Power technical team as the Company prepares for first drilling in Saskatchewan.

Mr. Vogelsang is a Professional Geoscientist with 35 years’ experience in the mining and oil and gas industries in Canada and internationally. He has extensive experience related to Environmental Geoscience and Regulatory Management while working in both the public and private sectors, including many years with the Saskatchewan government. His expertise with the environmental regulatory regime, land permitting, land administration, and environmental engineering will be invaluable for MAX Power.

As like Mr. Halabura, Mr. Vogelsang is Past President of both Geoscientists Canada and The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS) and holds fellowships from Engineers Canada and Geoscientists Canada. He holds a B.Sc. Geology (University of Regina) and a Diploma in Resource Engineering Technology from the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (Edmonton).

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to have added Prairie Hunter and Greg Vogelsang to the MAX Power team. This demonstrates my resolve and commitment to make MAX Power not just a Canadian leader in Natural Hydrogen exploration and development, but a global leader. We are growing the team and growing the opportunity.”

MAX Power Updated Corporate Presentations & Videos

MAX Power directs investors to its website (www.MaxPowerMining.com) for its latest corporate videos as well as updated decks.

Links for the above are as follows:

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

MAXPowermining.com/MAXPower_Hydrogen_Mar72025.pdf

MAX Power Critical Minerals Presentation

MAXPowermining.com/MAXPower_CriticalMinerals_Mar72025.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Presentation

MAXPowermining.com/MAXPower_Corporate_Mar72025.pdf

MAX Power Corporate Video

Learn more about MAX Power by clicking on the following link: https://vimeo.com/1050826855/79a9b5c0cc

Neil McMillan Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoXfr5uki5A

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through strategic alliances with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and European- based Larin Engineering HHC. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

