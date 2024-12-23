Skip to content
Mayfair Acquisition Corp. Announces Change to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mayfair Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MFA.P) (‘Mayfair’ or the ‘Company’) announces that it has accepted Bart B. Kelleher’s resignation as a director of Mayfair for personal reasons.  Mr. Kelleher has been a member of the board since the Company’s inception and the Company thanks Mr. Kelleher for his many contributions during his tenure.

About Mayfair Acquisition Corp.

Mayfair was incorporated on May 5, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Manual) listed on the TSXV and a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.  Mayfair has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.  Mayfair’s only business is to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4).

For more information, please contact:

Mayfair Acquisition Corp.

Attn: Charles Walensky, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 612 928-5421

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


