MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|WHAT:
|President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail, will highlight key findings of Enserva’s Fall State of the Industry Report and host experts to share their perspectives on the year ahead. The event will feature presentations and a panel discussion by financial experts who will share insights on the Canadian economy, as well as the North American and global energy sectors.
Media are invited to attend.
|WHO:
|Speakers will include:
|WHEN:
|November 5, 2024
12:00 p.m. – Media check-in & lunch is served
12:20 p.m. – Presentations
1:15 p.m. – Panel Q&A
1:45 p.m. – One-on-one media interviews
|WHERE:
|Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12:00 p.m. MT on Monday, November 4, 2024.
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
[email protected]