Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

MEDIA ADVISORY: Enserva to release Fall 2024 State of the Industry Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHAT: President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail, will highlight key findings of Enserva’s Fall State of the Industry Report and host experts to share their perspectives on the year ahead. The event will feature presentations and a panel discussion by financial experts who will share insights on the Canadian economy, as well as the North American and global energy sectors.

Media are invited to attend.
   
WHO: Speakers will include:

  • Gurpreet Lail, President & CEO, Enserva
  • Tyler Dahlseide, Enserva Board Chair and President, Ferus Inc.
  • Mark Parsons, Vice President and Chief Economist, ATB Financial
  • Taylor Lee, Senior Analyst, Rystad Energy
  • Randy Ollenberger, Oil & Gas Producers Analyst, BMO Capital Markets
   
WHEN: November 5, 2024
12:00 p.m. – Media check-in & lunch is served
12:20 p.m. – Presentations
1:15 p.m. – Panel Q&A
1:45 p.m. – One-on-one media interviews
   
WHERE: Calgary Petroleum Club
The Devonian Room
319 5 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB
   
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 12:00 p.m. MT on Monday, November 4, 2024.
   

Media Contact & RSVP to:

Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403.585.4570
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Toobit Unveils Redesigned Homepage, Elevating the User Experience for Global Crypto Traders
Bunker Hill Mining Receives Letter of Intent for Up to $150m in Potential Low-Cost Funding From EXIM Bank
Fresche Solutions Introduces AI-Celerate to Power the IBM i Community on Their Enterprise AI Journeys