Home
CBJ Newsmakers
MEDIA ADVISORY: The Canadian Real Estate Association Releases 2025 Statistics Publication Schedule

OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has announced its 2025 publication schedule for its monthly resale housing statistics and quarterly forecasts.

Please note, on Wednesday, January 15, the December 2024 statistics package will be released at 9 a.m. EST and the latest quarterly forecast will be released at 11 a.m. EST.

Publication date Package(s)
Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Monthly statistics and quarterly forecast
Tuesday, February 18, 2025 Monthly stats
Monday, March 17, 2025 Monthly stats
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
Thursday, May 15, 2025 Monthly stats
Monday, June 16, 2025 Monthly stats
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
Friday, August 15, 2025 Monthly stats
Monday, September 15, 2025 Monthly stats
Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Monthly stats and quarterly forecast
Monday, November 17, 2025 Monthly stats
Monday, December 15, 2025 Monthly stats


About The Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers, and maintain REALTOR.ca, Canada’s most prominent online property listings platform.

For more information, please contact:
Pierre Leduc, Media Relations
The Canadian Real Estate Association
Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460
E-mail: [email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

