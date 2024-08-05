Skip to content
Media Advisory: Vector Institute welcomes global AI innovators and industry leaders to its second annual Remarkable conference, March 4-5, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vector’s Remarkable conference will showcase the latest AI developments, industry innovations, and cutting-edge research. This two-day event brings together world-renowned researchers, industry leaders, and emerging talent who are advancing Canada’s position in the global AI landscape.

Media attendance:
Accredited Media can register to attend online or in-person by emailing [email protected]. Please note: In-person attendance has limited capacity.

Date and time:
Tuesday, March 4 – 10:00 AM – 4:30 PM EST
Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation

Wednesday, March 5 – 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EST
AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact

Location:
Online or in-person for accredited media at the Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St W, Toronto M5H 2L2

Event highlights:
Day 1 – Research Symposium: At the Frontier of AI Innovation features:

  • Keynote by Nitish Srivastava, CTO of Vayu Robotics, on breakthrough autonomous driving simulation
  • Keynote by Ruslan Salakhutdinov, UPMC Professor at Carnegie Mellon University
  • Interactive poster sessions and workshops (in-person only)

Day 2 – AI in Action: From Lab Breakthroughs to Market Impact showcases:

  • Fireside chat on global AI regulation with Dr. Laura Gilbert, Head of the AI for Government Program, Ellison Institute of Technology Oxford
  • Four panels featuring experts such as Sabrina Geremia, VP & Country Managing Director, Google Canada; Steve McCrystal, Chief Enterprise Technology Officer, Unilever; Ian Scott, Chief Science Officer, Deloitte; and Mahshid Yassaei, CEO of Tali AI


