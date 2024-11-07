Meet Canada’s 50 Most Investable Cleantech Ventures and Opportunities for US Investors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresight Canada , the nation’s largest cleantech accelerator, has announced its annual list of Canada’s 50 most investible cleantech ventures. This year’s Foresight 50 honourees are delivering breakthrough solutions to urgent global challenges, including emissions reduction, sustainable housing, waste management, and food security, all while boosting economic growth and profitability in some of the world’s largest industries.

Addressing climate change is not just a national priority but a global imperative, collaboration and strong cross-border partnership are more important than ever. Canada recognizes the strategic importance of partnering with neighbors like the United States to scale impactful solutions and build a sustainable and profitable global economy. As the United States strengthens its sustainability commitments through legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act, investing in Canadian cleantech presents a significant opportunity for US investors.

Investing in Canadian cleantech provides US investors with a unique opportunity to tap into an ecosystem backed by government incentives, including Canada’s Investment Tax Credits. By partnering with companies leveraging these incentives, US investors can reduce operating costs and benefit from a strong support framework. This not only grants US investors access to some of the most promising emerging technologies but also strengthens a collaborative approach to sustainable growth and global climate goals. By investing in top Canadian cleantech ventures, such as those recognized in the 2024 Foresight 50, US investors can contribute to a unified effort in building a greener, more prosperous future, and be part of a growing competitive economy.

This year’s honourees were chosen based on market potential, leadership, environmental impact, and scalability, featuring companies at various funding stages, from Seed to Series A and beyond. Through initiatives like the Foresight 50, Foresight Canada is bridging the critical cleantech funding gap, connecting cleantech innovators with climate-focused investors. Interested investors can connect with Foresight for tailored 1:1 investor matchmaking with these and other investible cleantech ventures.

“Congratulations to all the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees! Your groundbreaking work in cleantech is driving innovation and playing a crucial role in building a productive, sustainable future. By tackling some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges, you set the stage for a clean, prosperous economy where industry and innovation work in tandem. Our goal is always to connect innovation with customers and capital. We hope that supporting your efforts to scale mobilizes a lasting impact—driving the widespread adoption of essential technologies, fostering job creation, and solidifying the shift to a net zero future.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“Investing in cleantech is essential for industries to remain competitive in a global market driven by sustainability. By adopting cleaner technologies, businesses not only reduce their environmental impact but also position themselves at the forefront of innovation, creating a more resilient and prosperous future for all. Congratulations to all the 2024 Foresight 50 honourees—your leadership is paving the way, and we wish you continued success as you drive this vital transformation forward.” — Brittany Goldhawke, Director of AfA and Investor Relations, Foresight Canada

About Foresight Canada

Foresight Canada is the country’s leading cleantech accelerator, connecting the public and private sectors with cutting-edge clean technologies. By simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions and fostering collaboration, Foresight aims to build a sustainable future and drive Canada’s transition to a net zero economy.

