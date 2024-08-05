Métis National Council Announces National Métis Veterans Gathering in Spring 2026 with Support from Veterans Affairs Canada

Ottawa, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Métis National Council is proud to announce funding from Veterans Affairs Canada’s Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund to support a National Métis Veteran Gathering.

President Victoria Pruden emphasized how essential this dialogue and funding is to Métis Veterans and their families. “This funding is crucial to facilitate a dialogue and healing within the Métis Veterans community. The National Métis Veterans Gathering will create a safe space for Métis Veterans and their families to connect, share experiences, and receive support, while also improving access to benefits and addressing barriers to care. We are thankful to Veterans Affairs Canada for their support in making this gathering possible.”

The gathering will bring together approximately 100 Métis veterans to honour their service and their families. This first-of-its-kind gathering will focus on Métis families, recognizing their critical role as caregivers following the military release of Métis Veterans. Since military service impacts the entire family, it is essential to provide support that acknowledges their experiences and ensures their voices are heard within the Métis Nation.

Following the Veterans Supporting Veterans model, the gathering will also highlight the importance of peer support and community in the healing journey. By fostering these connections, the Métis Nation strengthens the support network available to Métis Veterans across the Homeland.

Historically, Métis Veterans did not receive the same recognition or support as non-Indigenous veterans. Through initiatives like the Métis Veterans Legacy Program administered by the Métis National Council, Second World War Métis Veterans are able to receive recognition payments of up to $20,000. The Métis Veterans Commemoration Program further ensures their legacy is preserved by fostering awareness of their service and sacrifice, which remains largely unknown in Canada. For more details please visit the MNC website at Recognition Payments | Métis National Council and Commemoration Projects | Métis National Council

The MNC is grateful for the support of Veterans Affairs Canada and looks forward to welcoming Métis Veterans and their families next spring.

