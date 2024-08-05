Métis National Council President Meets with Prime Minister Carney to Advance Team Canada Approach to U.S. Tariffs

Ottawa, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Métis National Council (MNC) President Victoria Pruden, met with The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, along with the Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse-Nepinak, and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed to discuss shared priorities to build a stronger, unified Canadian economy.

Discussions focused on strengthening Canada-U.S. relations, addressing tariffs, and advancing a unified Canadian economy through major projects, internal trade, and national trade corridors, while keeping Indigenous rights and environmental considerations at the forefront. Growing Indigenous economies are a key priority, ensuring Indigenous participation and leadership in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future.

President Pruden addressed the ongoing bureaucratic challenges the Métis Nation has faced in the implementation of Bill C-92, An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children, youth, and families. She emphasized the need for change to ensure the bill’s objectives are fully realized and its impact reaches Métis communities.

The MNC remains committed to advancing economic prosperity and self-determination for Métis citizens. Our priorities include increasing Métis participation in the economy to close the socioeconomic gap, strengthening internal trade, ensuring inclusion and rights recognition in major projects, and addressing key issues such as education, joblessness, and housing. The MNC is also committed to advocating for equitable benefits for Métis through the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program and driving Métis-led approaches to climate action. Through these initiatives, we are building a resilient, inclusive economy that empowers Métis citizens and strengthens the Métis Nation for generations to come.

The MNC also reiterated its position for the full and informed participation of National Indigenous Organizations (NIOs) during the First Ministers’ Meeting to ensure equitable participation in decisions that impact our Métis governments, communities, families and citizens.

The MNC looks forward to continued collaboration with the Prime Minister, the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Government of Canada. By working together, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous economy that benefits the Métis Nation and all Canadians.

