MÉTIS NATIONAL COUNCIL RESPONDS TO MNBC’S WITHDRAWAL

Ottawa, Dec. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Métis National Council (MNC) acknowledges the decision of the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) to withdraw from the MNC, effective immediately.

Since its establishment in 1983, the MNC has been a strong voice for the Métis Nation, advocating for its interests and aspirations at both national and international levels. Over recent years, the MNC has implemented significant governance reforms to further enhance equity, inclusion, and collaboration among its Governing Members. MNBC has been an active participant in shaping and informing these reforms.

“We have always believed we are stronger when we work together, guided by the principles of respect, equity, and collaboration,” said Andrea Sandmaier, MNC Board Member and President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government. “As an MNC Governing Member, MNBC has had every opportunity to be an equal participant in discussions on governance and funding reform.”

Recent reforms, endorsed by the Otipemisiwak Métis Government (OMG) and Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO), have directly addressed governance equity concerns raised by MNBC. These efforts include unanimous resolutions aimed at further modernizing MNC governance structures, including exploring new funding allocation models and providing the incoming MNC President with a clear mandate to continue this progress.

“Assertions that MNC is undemocratic or inequitable are both untrue and unjustified,” said Margaret Froh, MNC Board Member and President of the Métis Nation of Ontario. “MNC’s governance model is guided by consensus and collaboration, ensuring all Governing Members’ voices are heard. We remain firmly committed to those important principles.”

The Métis National Council remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the priorities of its member Métis Governments and their citizens. The MNC will continue advocating for the shared priorities of its member Métis Governments, including calls for the federal government to renew and expand its distinct relationships with all Métis Nation governments.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members.



