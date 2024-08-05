Michael Terpin Joins Lendr.fi as Key Advisor to Transform RWA Tokenization

Houston, TX, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lendr.fi , a trailblazer in digital lending innovation and RWA Tokenization solutions, is pleased to announce that Michael Terpin has joined the company as a Key Advisor. Widely recognized as the “Godfather of Crypto” by CNBC, Terpin’s strategic investment in Lendr.fi reinforces its leadership in the field of real-world asset tokenization.

Michael Terpin is Founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, a leading blockchain advisory firm and venture studio, and Transform Studios, a Bermuda-based blockchain incubator. Terpin also founded and remains chairman of the largest advisory/marketing firm in the cryptocurrency sector, Transform Group, representing more than half the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector, excluding bitcoin. An early and enthusiastic believer in blockchain, Michael’s recently released book “ Bitcoin Supercycle: How the Crypto Calendar Can Make You Rich ,” was the best-selling new release in Amazon’s Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency section.

Lendr.fi leverages state-of-the-art technology to streamline the tokenization process, delivering a secure and transparent experience for its users. The company’s cutting-edge RWA Tokenization platform is designed to unlock liquidity from traditionally illiquid markets while offering the potential for improved yields through liquid staking and integrations with existing DeFi protocols. All performance outcomes are subject to market risks and uncertainties.

“Joining Lendr.fi as an Advisor is a natural next step in my commitment to drive innovation at the intersection of blockchain and financial services,” said Michael Terpin. “I’m excited to support the team as they develop innovative liquid staking and RWA Tokenization strategies that not only enhance security and efficiency but also empower investors to navigate the rapidly evolving digital finance landscape.”

Regarding RWA Tokenization, Terpin remarked, “RWA Tokenization is set to be a game-changer in the financial world. By digitizing tangible assets such as real estate, commodities, and intellectual property, it’s unlocking liquidity in markets that have long been undercapitalized.”

“Michael’s visionary insights and proven track record in the crypto space make him an invaluable asset to our advisory board,” said Nathaji Metivier, CEO of Lendr.fi. “His guidance will be instrumental as we aim to become the world’s first and leading provider of liquid staked real world asset tokens, bridging traditional finance with innovative blockchain solutions.”

For more information about Lendr.fi, its pioneering digital lending solutions, and its RWA Tokenization services, please visit www.lendr.fi .

About Lendr.fi

Lendr.fi is revolutionizing the financial landscape with its next-generation digital lending platform and the world’s first liquid-staked RWA tokens. By harnessing advanced blockchain technology and innovative real-world asset tokenization methods, Lendr.fi unlocks liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets such as real estate, commodities, and intellectual property. Our secure, transparent, and efficient solutions seamlessly integrate traditional and decentralized finance, empowering investors and institutions to access capital and manage assets with unprecedented ease. While our technology offers the potential for enhanced yield performance, all forward-looking statements are subject to market risks and uncertainties, and no guarantees are made regarding future results. Committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital future, Lendr.fi is setting a new standard for digital lending and financial inclusion in the modern economy.

