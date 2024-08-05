Midland, in Partnership With RTEC, Continues to Intersect Spodumene Pegmatites on the Galinée Project

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“RTEC”), is pleased to announce the reception of the remaining assay results from the first drilling campaign for lithium on the Galinée project. The 2024 drilling campaign’s main objective was to test the Iceberg, White Stripes, Surge, Snow Fox, and White Lightning lithium showings (see press releases by Midland dated January 16, 2024, and October 24, 2024). This press release reports results from the last fifteen (15) drill holes of the 2024 campaign out of a total of twenty-eight (28). The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometers east of the Adina lithium deposit held by Winsome Resources (“Winsome”), is wholly owned by Midland, and is subject to an option agreement signed with RTEC in June 2023 (see press release by Midland dated June 14, 2023) and amended in April 2024 (see press release by Midland dated April 23, 2024).

Highlights :

On Galinée, best results from the remaining fifteen (15) drill holes out of twenty-eight (28): 1.03% Li 2 O over 32.87 meters (TLIB0026); 1.46% Li 2 O over 27.34 meters (TLIB0018); 1.58% Li 2 O over 35.05 meters (TLIB0022 RC); 0.76% Li 2 O over 38.73 meters (TLIB0020);

On Galinée, at least seven (7), meter to decameter-scale, spodumene pegmatites were intersected during the 2024 drilling campaign, which remain open and further to be tested;

Galinée 2024 Drilling Program

The 2024 drilling program on Galinée consisted of twenty-one (21) diamond drill holes and seven (7) reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes totaling 6,284.86 meters, out of which 819.92 meters were reverse circulation drilling. Assay results from the remaining fifteen (15) drill holes have been received. With the assay results from the first thirteen (13) diamond drill holes published in a previous press release (see press release by Midland dated October 24, 2024), all results have now been received. The best results from the twenty-eight (28) drill holes are summarized in the table below.

HoleID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li 2 O% TLIB0001 9.9 24.8 14.9 1.48 TLIB0002 7.0 33.5 26.5 1.49 Including 14.3 33.5 19.2 1.85 TLIB0004 201.1 234.4 33.3 1,09 Including 217.6 234.3 16.7 1.87 TLIB0006 41.6 62.6 20.97 1.94 188.6 200.1 11.52 2.47 TLIB0007 105.44 143.3 37.86 1.38 Including 121.95 143.3 21.35 1.88 TLIB0011 81.71 91.47 9.76 1.46 157.98 179.88 21.9 1.09 TLIB0012 140.5 152.9 12.4 1.04 279.88 295.96 16.08 0.90 TLIB0013 100.54 121.06 20.52 0.70 TLIB0014 204.6 218.5 13.9 1.41 277.8 294.9 17.1 1.13 307.1 325.4 18.4 1.20 TLIB0018 46.9 59.1 12.2 1.02 149.9 177.2 27.34 1.46 258.1 280.4 22.34 0.75 TLIB0020 85.6 124.4 38.73 0.76 TLIB0022 22.86 57.91 35.05 1.58 TLIB0023 181.88 206.7 24.82 0.94 293.73 310.05 16.32 1.19 TLIB0026 26.33 59.2 32.87 1.03

The objectives of the 2024 drilling campaign were to test the 2023 Iceberg Showing area with diamond drilling while using reverse circulation drilling to test conceptual, prospecting and geophysical targets. The drilling campaign mainly focused on the Iceberg showing and also the White Stripes, Surge, Snow Fox and White Lighning showings. Surface geological mapping combined with drilling has identified a series of at least seven (7), meter to decameter-scale, spodumene pegmatite bodies. Drill results from holes TLIB0014, TLIB0018, TLIB0022, TLIB0023, and TLIB0026 suggests extension of the Iceberg showing to the east, while hole TLIB0020 furthermore suggests extensions towards the west. The highlight result thus far returned core length interval composites of 1.38% Li 2 O over 37.86 meters, including 1.88% Li 2 O over 21.35 meters, in hole TLIB0007. Hole TLIB0026 returned 1.03% Li 2 O over 32.87 meters and hole TLIB0018 returned up-to 1.46% Li 2 O over 27.34 meters.

HoleID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) Core

Size Type TLIB0001 676649 5909758 13 -45 240.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0002 676613 5909697 13 -45 234.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0003 676860 5909819 13 -45 285.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0004 676926 5909884 193 -45 270.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0005 676609 5909695 13 -70 219.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0006 676742 5909751 13 -60 294.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0007 676609 5909695 193 -70 198.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0008 676459 5909742 13 -60 177.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0009 676503 5909121 13 -45 225.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0010 675810 5909224 193 -60 168.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0011 676783 5909609 13 -70 315.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0012 676564 5909440 13 -60 345.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0013 676488 5909022 13 -45 279.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0014 676959 5909500 13 -60 384.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0015 678459 5909235 343 -45 228.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0016 676863 5910037 13 -60 261.74 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0017 676402 5909976 13 -60 171.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0018 677070 5909621 13 -60 294.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0019 677316 5909627 13 -60 105.16 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0020 676458 5909740 193 -60 273.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0021 677042 5909281 13 -60 100.58 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0022 677176 5909176 13 -60 150.88 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0023 677418 5909564 13 -60 321.00 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0024 677949 5908838 13 -60 100.58 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0025 677375 5910112 13 -75 150.88 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0026 677171 5909176 13 -60 283.20 HQ Diamond drilling TLIB0027 677540 5910022 13 -60 117.35 3¼” RC drilling TLIB0028 676008 5909683 13 -60 94.49 3¼” RC drilling

* Coordinates in UTM zone 18, NAD83

Preliminary models continue to suggest that the spodumene pegmatite bodies dip shallowly, typically less than 30 degrees, and are often observed as stacked sets in the drill holes – the drilling commonly intersected multiple mineralized pegmatite bodies with variable thickness. Preliminary structural studies and 3D modelling suggest that these pegmatites could have sigmoidal geometries. Mineralogical studies show that the major lithium phase at Iceberg is spodumene with minor muscovite and cookeite alteration. Minor petalite is present and holmquistite is often present in the amphibolitic country rock adjacent to pegmatites. The spodumene pegmatite bodies remain open along strike and to depth and more drilling will be necessary to more precisely determine their geometry and extension.

Drilling is planned to resume in March 2025, with a first phase budget USD 3.59M approved for a combination of diamond and RC drilling. Early metallurgical tests are also being evaluated on select core sections using LIBS scanning to identify and quantitatively determine grain size and the lithium mineralogy.

About the Galinée Project

The Galinée project is located approximately 5 kilometers due east of the Adina deposit (mineral resource estimate of 77.8 MT at 1.15% Li 2 O, see press release by Winsome dated May 28, 2024) held by Winsome. This deposit is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north and is marked by a major structure that likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites at Adina. The same highly favourable contact zone is present on the property over more than 7 kilometers, and the Iceberg lithium showing was discovered along this contact (see press release by Midland dated September 19, 2023).

Quality Control

RTEC sampling protocols include the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and standards as such: Internal blanks were inserted at the beginning of every drill hole, or sample batch, and were inserted every 30 samples throughout. Field duplicates of ¼ cut drill cores were also inserted every 30 samples (with the parent sample immediately preceding). At least 1 CRM standard was inserted within every intersected pegmatite interval. CRM materials used included OREAS 750, OREAS 751, OREAS 753 and OREAS 999 for mineralized samples; OREAS 520 and OREAS 524 for unmineralized materials. All samples were prepared by ALS Laboratories in Thunder Bay using a preparation package whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% less than 2-millimetre mesh size using a Boyd crusher and splitter combination. A one-kilogram split of crushed material is pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns mesh size. ALS internally sends all pulps to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver for analysis.

Pegmatite materials were analyzed by a multi-method analytical package: (1) ME-MS61L four acid digest and ICP-MS multicollector multi-element analysis, (2) ME-ICP06 lithium borate fusion whole rock analysis, and (3) ME-MS81 lithium borate fusion trace element analysis. All samples reporting >4500 ppm Li are reported by both a dilution method from the four-acid digest ME-MS61L and reanalyzed by Li-ICP82b sodium peroxide fusion and ICP-AES determination.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Furthermore, the true thickness of mineralized intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Lithium mineralization occurring at the deposits mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as RTEC, BHP Canada Inc., Barrick Gold Corp., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland’s portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Chief Geologist Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared this press release and verified the Galinée project data as Midland’s qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. The QP has verified the data as per clause 3.2 – given they are confidently identifying spodumene using these methods.

