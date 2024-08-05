Moonacy Protocol Has Added Xrp to Its Ecosystem

London, UK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XRP, the cryptocurrency created by Ripple Labs, has been experiencing a lot of growth lately. Rumors of ETF approval, endorsements from celebrities like Donald Trump, and attention from the U.S. government have made XRP an increasingly attractive asset for investors. As a result, many companies are actively adopting XRP, which is certainly impacting its growth and popularity.

Moonacy Protocol, a platform that allows you to invest in liquidity pools and earn from exchanges, has also added XRP to its ecosystem. Users of the platform can now deposit, withdraw and exchange XRP with maximum convenience.

This decision opens up new horizons for Moonacy Protocol users, allowing them to work with an asset that is rapidly gaining popularity. The addition of XRP to the platform significantly increases the number of liquidity pools, thereby opening up many new trading pairs for exchange. This empowers investors and allows them to better capitalize on current market trends, increasing overall liquidity on the platform.

Moonacy Protocol continues to evolve and improve its ecosystem by adding new cryptocurrencies and expanding functionality for investors. With the launch of XRP, the platform opens up new opportunities for its users, making their experience even more profitable and convenient.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CBJ Newsmakers