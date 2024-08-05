Morien Provides Corporate Update

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Morien Resources Corp. (“ Morien ” or the “Company“) (TSX-V:MOX) is pleased to provide the following corporate and project update to its shareholders and investors.

Donkin Coal Mine

Since the Donkin Coal Mine’s (“Donkin” or the “Mine”) idling during the fourth quarter of 2023, Morien has taken an active role in advocating and assisting in numerous initiatives to reopen the Mine. These initiatives have targeted the broader public, government officials and local politicians.

Morien continues to work diligently to advocate for a potential return to production and will provide further updates to its shareholders and investors as to the status of operations at the Mine as they become available. The Company is of the opinion that any potential return to production at Donkin will be contingent, in part, on improving certain regulatory-related processes that ensure long-term, stable production.

During the first nine months of 2024, Morien received approximately $82k in royalty revenue from Donkin, related to the operator’s coal sales from the Mine’s remaining coal stockpile. Additional minor stockpile sales are anticipated during the fourth quarter.

Black Point Aggregate Project

During the fourth quarter, Vulcan Materials Company (“Vulcan”), the United States’ largest aggregate producer, and owner of the Black Point Aggregate Project (“Black Point” or the “BP Project”), submitted its application for Black Point’s Industrial Approval (“IA”) to the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change (“ECC”). A decision by ECC on the IA is anticipated during the first half of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2024, Vulcan indicated a tentative, directional time goal of 18-months to commence initial development of the BP Project, following the completion of various permit-related monitoring plans and commitments, of which the IA is one, as outlined in Black Point’s already-approved Environmental Assessment.

Morien owns a production royalty, to be paid quarterly, on all material sold from the Project. The exact per ton amount is undisclosed, however, it is considered industry competitive.

Black Point is a granite deposit with an estimated mine life of 75-years located along the southern shore of Chedabucto Bay in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. The BP Project possesses suitable characteristics for the development of an aggregate quarry and marine export operation for supplying markets in the eastern United States.

Morien currently receives an advanced minimum royalty payment of $25k per quarter from Vulcan (“Advanced Payments”), subjected to annual inflationary adjustments according to the Producer Price Index (“PPI”) for crushed stone. After accounting for the PPI adjustment in the third quarter of 2024, Morien’s Advanced Payment amounted to approximately $39k. During the first nine months of 2024, Morien received approximately $113k in Advanced Payments from Vulcan.

Other Activities

Morien’s business model includes the identification of new mining projects and opportunities that it deems suitable for development or advancement, with the objective of a sale to a developer or operator in exchange for cash and a royalty. This model was effectively employed in the case of both Donkin and Black Point. To that end, Morien continues to identify and catalogue such opportunities, with a focus on the long-life industrial mineral and bulk commodity market segments in North America.

Financial Update

As of the end of the third quarter, Morien has a working capital position of $1.2 million. The Company’s low corporate overhead expenses, in addition to its marketable securities, an anticipated pending milestone payment related to the potential advancement of Black Point, as well as the Advanced Payments from Vulcan, collectively afford Morien the ability to effectively manage its balance sheet for the near to medium term.

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien’s primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from Donkin in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of aggregate from the permitted Black Point Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien’s management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company’s management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 51,292,000 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 53,992,000. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

