National Police Federation Releases Fresh Data Showing Strong Support for RCMP Members, Investment in Policing, Across Canada

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Police Federation today released its first survey results of the new year, affirming widespread public support and believability for RCMP officers, increasing police budgets, and investment in Members, equipment, and technology.

This weighted survey of over 2,000 randomly selected Canadians was conducted for the NPF by Pollara Strategic Insights from November 27 to December 6 just as Canadian border security began making headlines. Results confirm that Canadians are engaged in issues of public safety in their communities and care about investing in and supporting RCMP Members who keep our country and communities safe:

76% of residents in communities served by the RCMP are satisfied with their RCMP policing services.

Majority (68%) believe police budgets should be maintained or increased, with more than double the Canadians supporting increasing police budgets (37%) vs decreasing (15%)

Over half of respondents (51%) reported that they would feel less safe with a police budget decrease.

Plurality of Conservative (41%) and Liberal (41%) voters support police funding increases, and 54% of NDP voters support an increase (29%) or status quo (25%).

RCMP Members are cited as the most believable source of information at 69% on policing related topics and issues of thirteen groups tested.

Over half (52%) view adequate funding for modern technology and intelligence gathering capacity to neutralize and prevent acts of terror and violence as very important.

“For over five years we’ve been doing these surveys and support for more police funding is at an all-time high even in very early December when border security funding discussions were just beginning,” said Brian Sauvé, President and C.E.O. of the National Police Federation. “In conversations with elected officials, we are also seeing strong support from across party lines which is yet another positive reflection of our Members and the critical work they are doing across Canada.”

“As reflected in our results, Canadians trust RCMP Members as public safety experts, and want to see increased funding to ensure our Members have access to the modern tools and technologies needed to proactively protect Canadians at the federal, provincial and municipal level.”

“The results send a clear message: Canadians want well-funded, well-trained, and well-supported law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe,” added Brian Sauvé.

Full deck available here: NPF-National-Pollara-Findings-Final-Jan-20-2025.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

