LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dogecoin sister token NEIRO today announced new partnerships that position it to take advantage of the current meme coin supercycle, including adopting Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum and the integration of a Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

NEIRO has adopted Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum to support secure markets around its $NEIRO token. Market price feeds incorporate three layers of aggregation at the data source, node operator, and oracle network layers, providing industry-standard security and reliability on the price data referenced.

NEIRO has also integrated Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) into its token to enable secure cross-chain token transfers across Base and Ethereum.

This new partnership not only represents NEIRO’s continued popularity in the community, but also gives the $NEIRO token new capabilities that allow it to take the most advantage of the current meme coin supercycle. In early November, during the first wave after the U.S. elections, $NEIRO’s token price experienced a more than 50% increase.

“NEIRO is continuing the legacy of Doge in the real and meme coin worlds. These moves really position NEIRO to take advantage of the current meme coin supercycle and emerge as one of its biggest winners” said $NEIRO spokesperson SlumDOGE Millionaire.

NEIRO continues to attract a passionate community of dog lovers, philanthropists, and crypto enthusiasts alike who share a vision of improving the lives of Shiba Inus everywhere. With over 22,000 holders and counting, the success of NEIRO is a testament to the growing demand for socially conscious investments in the crypto space. Through its NEIRO Foundation, NEIRO additionally aims to inspire more people to get involved in Shiba Inu welfare, from adopting dogs to supporting local shelters.

To learn more, please visit https://www.neirocoin.com.

About NEIRO

NEIRO is a community-driven cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the legacy of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. With a focus on philanthropy and a vision of global impact, NEIRO is dedicated to supporting Shiba Inu rescue efforts and creating a purpose-driven narrative within the crypto space. To learn more, please visit https://www.neirocoin.com.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks, and individuals should conduct their own research before making any investment decisions.



CBJ Newsmakers