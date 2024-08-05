Netcoins Launches Innovative New Web Trading App

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero is pleased to announce the launch of its re-designed and upgraded Web Trading App.

Netcoins has launched its new Web Trading App, providing an innovative new trading experience that includes the following new features: Portfolio Visualization Portfolio Insights Quick Action Buttons TradingView Charts Technical Indicators and Drawing Tools Favourites List



To cater to more advanced Traders, Netcoins has implemented TradingView charts with direct access to TradingView’s powerful indicators, drawing tools, and strategies directly within the Netcoins platform.

Netcoins New Web Trading App





TradingView charts and tools for advanced trading

Cryptocurrency investing can feel overwhelming, especially with the sheer volume of platforms and tools available today. However, Netcoins stands out with its sleek, intuitive web application designed to simplify portfolio management while empowering users with actionable insights.

“The Netcoins web app emerges as a game-changer in the crowded world of cryptocurrency platforms, offering a seamless blend of simplicity, functionality, and advanced tools. From the visually intuitive Portfolio Composition and real-time performance metrics to the streamlined Quick Action Buttons and robust Advanced Charting features powered by TradingView,” commented Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ( Netcoins.com ), Blockchain Intelligence Group ( BlockchainGroup.io ), and TerraZero ( TerraZero.com ).

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 60 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications, API, and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website www.Netcoins.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://TerraZero.com/ or contact [email protected] .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8c4415f-aab1-4624-8a3d-590183204920



