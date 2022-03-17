New Investment in Honda Plant

CBJ — The Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ontario is receiving a major injection of funds as the plant moves towards a concentrated effort of building hybrid vehicles.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were at the plant to formally announce the $131.6 million each government has committed to spend on upgrades, which will result in the manufacture of the 2023 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid vehicles.

“These investments will ensure Honda Canada builds its next-generation models like hybrids right here in Ontario to be sold right across North America,” Ford said. “This means the cars of the future will be built right here by Ontario workers using Ontario resources.”

A Honda spokesperson says the major retooling project will cost about $1.4 billion over six years.

