Newcore Gold Increases Drill Program to 35,000 Metres and Intersects 1.28 g/t Gold over 63.0 Metres at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Drilling Intersects Multiple Zones of Shallow Gold Mineralization at the Boin Gold Deposit

2024 – 2025 Drill Program Increased to 35,000 Metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newcore Gold Ltd. (“Newcore” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that on the back of the success achieved to date with drilling at the Company’s 100% owned Enchi Gold Project (“Enchi” or the “Project”) in Ghana, and the completion of a $15 million equity financing, the Company has increased its 2024 – 2025 drill program to 35,000 metres. Newcore is also pleased to announce additional drill results from the drill program underway at Enchi. Shallow Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit (“Boin”) intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization, with hole KBRC328 intersecting 1.28 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) over 63.0 metres (“m”) from 9 m, and hole KBRC335 intersecting 2.18 g/t Au over 23.0 m from 6 m including a higher-grade interval of 5.58 g/t over 8.0 m from 16 m.

The expanded drill program will allow Newcore to accelerate completion of the drilling required for resource conversion in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) later this year. This expanded drill program will also include a subset of drilling focused on discovery and resource growth with drilling to be completed on earlier-stage exploration targets along with drilling focused on defining the resource growth potential at depth. Thus far, the drill program underway at Enchi has primarily focused on resource growth and infill drilling designed to convert Inferred Resources to Indicated. Drilling completed to date as part of the 2024 – 2025 drill program continues to prove out the continuity of gold mineralization and potential for future resource growth across the Project.

Highlights from Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit at Enchi

Drilling continues to encounter wide zones of gold mineralization near-surface, within the oxidized mineralization. KBRC328 intersected 1.28 g/t Au over 63.0 m from 9 m in the oxide/transition zones, with a second intercept of 0.76 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 78 m in the upper sulphide zone. KBRC335 intersected 2.18 g/t Au over 23.0 m from 6 m, including a higher-grade interval of 5.58 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 16 m in the oxide/transition zones.

In the south-central portion of Boin, drilling encountered wide zones of gold mineralization within the upper sulphide horizon. KBRC337 intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 47.0 m from 79 m. KBRC341 intersected 0.64 g/t Au over 69.0 m from 51 m.



Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, “We are thrilled to be increasing the size of our drill program at Enchi to 35,000 metres on the back of a very successful equity financing which was led by strong support from both new and existing institutional shareholders. We are in a very strong financial position to continue to drill and advance the development of Enchi for the next 18 – 24 months, with a focus of unlocking the district scale opportunity at Enchi while concurrently advancing the development of the Project towards commissioning of a PFS in the second half of 2025.”

Greg Smith, Vice President of Exploration of Newcore stated, “These latest results from the drill program, focused on Boin which is our second largest deposit at Enchi, continue to highlight the resource growth potential from near surface mineralization that is amenable to open pit mining and heap leach processing. Drilling targeted the north-central and south-central portions of the deposit, with most of the drilling focused on testing a gap area in the prior Mineral Resource Estimate. Results from this closer spaced drilling were positive in intersecting gold mineralization and continue to prove out the continuity of mineralization at Boin. With the expanded size of our 2024 – 2025 drill program, and all our deposits at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, I am excited to keep the drill rig turning as we look to continue to define the resource growth potential across the district scale property.”

This release reports results for 23 RC holes totalling 2,252 m (KBRC319 to KBRC341) targeting the Boin Gold Deposit. 21 of the 23 holes intersected gold mineralization. A total of 10,632 metres in 87 holes have been reported as part of the ongoing 2024 – 2025 drill program at Enchi.

Select assay results from the 23 holes of the drill program reported in this release are below:

Table 1 – Enchi Gold Project Drill Highlights

Hole ID Zone/Deposit From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) KBRC328 Boin 9.0 72.0 63.0 1.28 and 78.0 96.0 18.0 0.76 KBRC335 Boin 6.0 29.0 23.0 2.18 including 16.0 24.0 8.0 5.58 KBRC337 Boin 79.0 126.0 47.0 1.06 KBRC341 Boin 51.0 120.0 69.0 0.64 KBRC324 Boin 64.0 120.0 56.0 0.50 KBRC320 Boin 85.0 98.0 13.0 0.67 and 108.0 146.0 38.0 0.70 KBRC325 Boin 37.0 45.0 8.0 0.84 and 60.0 79.0 19.0 0.54 and 132.0 180.0 48.0 0.43 KBRC319 Boin 33.0 52.0 19.0 0.94 KBRC339 Boin 90.0 106.0 16.0 1.06 KBRC326 Boin 35.0 51.0 16.0 1.03

Notes:

1. See detailed table for complete results;

2. Intervals reported are hole lengths with true width estimated to be 75 – 85%; and

3. Length-weighted averages from uncut assays.

A plan map showing the drill hole locations can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5897/2025_02-ncau-nr-enchi-plan-map-boin.pdf

A cross section showing drill results and highlights for holes KBRC328 and KBRC327 can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5897/2025_02-ncau-crosssection-kbrc328.pdf

A complete list of the drill results in this release, including hole details, can be viewed at:

https://newcoregold.com/site/assets/files/5897/2025_02_28-ncau-enchi-2024-2025-drill-results.pdf

Drilling at the Boin Gold Deposit

KBRC319 to KBRC341 (23 RC holes totalling 2,252 m) were completed at Boin, targeting the north-central and south-central portions of the deposit. Drilling targeted near-surface oxidized, transition as well as shallow sulphide mineralization with a goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level as well as grow the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. RC drilling at Boin consisted of 50-metre spaced sections with drill holes spaced every 25 metres along the sections. The holes reported in this news release are distributed across 13 separate sections that are spread along a strike length of 2.5 kilometres.

11 RC holes totalling 1,030 m (KBRC325 to KBRC335) tested a gap area in the prior Mineral Resource Estimate located in the north-central portion of the deposit. Drilling from this area encountered positive results including KBRC328 which intersected 1.28 g/t Au over 63.0 m from 9 m, with a second intercept of 0.76 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 78 m. KBRC335 intersected 2.18 g/t Au over 23.0 m from 6 m, including a higher-grade interval of 5.58 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 16 m in the oxide/transition mineralization. Additional drill results from this area included KBRC325 which intersected three zones: 0.43 g/t Au over 48.0 m from 132 m, 0.54 g/t Au over 19.0 m from 60 m and 0.84 g/t Au over 8.0 m from 37 m.

Drilling also included 4 RC holes totalling 438 m (KBRC319, KBRC320 and KBRC323, KBRC324) completed on two sections located 500 metres south of the gap area, spaced 50 metres apart. Results from this area included KBRC324 with 0.50 g/t Au over 56.0 m from 64 m, KBRC320 with 0.70 g/t Au over 38.0 m from 108 m and 0.67 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 85 m, and KBRC319 with 0.94 g/t Au over 19.0 m from 33 m.

Drilling completed on the far southern end of the central portion of the Boin Gold Deposit included 6 RC holes totalling 558 m (KBRC336 to KBRC341) drilled across three sections spaced 100 metres apart. Results included KBRC337 which intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 47.0 m from 79 m, KBRC341 with 0.64 g/t Au over 69.0 m from 51 m, KBRC339 with 1.06 g/t Au over 16.0 m from 90 m, and KBRC340 with 0.61 g/t Au over 20.0 m from 14 m.

One additional section was drilled to the north of the far southern end of the central portion of Boin (2 RC holes totalling 226 m, KBRC321 and KBRC322), with drill results including two intercepts within the oxidized material: KBRC322 with 0.86 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 23 m and KBRC321 with 0.86 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 4 m.

This set of drill results continues to confirm continuity along strike and down dip for the principal structures which comprise the Boin Gold Deposit. The width and gold grades within these drill results are also consistent with prior wider-spaced drilling completed at Boin.

The drill results released to date from the 2024 – 2025 drill program are from the Boin and Sewum deposits where drilling was designed to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. This recent drilling was drilled in areas where the previous pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate was classified as Inferred. The Company anticipates that the results of this recent drilling should allow for the conversion of a substantial portion of mineralization within these areas to the Indicated category.

2024 – 2025 Enchi Work Program

A 35,000-metre drill program is underway at Enchi, targeting near-surface oxide and shallow sulphide mineralization with a primary goal of infill drilling for resource conversion to improve the confidence level of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. Most of the infill drilling is allocated to the two largest deposits at Enchi, Boin and Sewum. Improving the confidence level of the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi is a key component of the development work required to be completed in advance of commissioning a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project. A subset of the drill program will also focus on outlining resource growth, with all deposit areas and pre-resource targets at Enchi remaining open along strike and at depth, providing for future resource growth across the district-scale property.

Additional exploration and development work is on-going at Enchi, including metallurgical testwork, trenching, hydrogeological testing, geotechnical work, environmental work and soil sampling. Drone topographic surveys have been completed, expanding on previously completed work, at the Kwakyekrom and Tokosea deposit areas to provide detailed topographic information required to improve the confidence level of each deposit’s Mineral Resource Estimate. Additionally, the drone survey was completed across the proposed heap leach facility area to contribute additional data for future detailed engineering studies. An airborne magnetic survey tested grass roots targets related to a series of gold-in-soil anomalies and gold mineralization identified in trenching. Soil sampling is also currently being completed on the Omanpe and Abotia licenses with a goal of further defining early-stage targets across Enchi for future trenching and drilling.

Boin Gold Zone

Boin is one of the five deposits which comprise the Mineral Resource Estimate at Enchi (Boin has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 13.0 million tonnes grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 258,200 ounces and Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.9 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t Au containing 349,600 ounces). Boin is located 10 kilometres south of the town of Enchi, with nearby roads and power and further access provided by a series of drill roads. Boin is outlined on surface by a greater than six-kilometre-long by up to one-kilometre-wide gold in soil anomaly. An airborne geophysical anomaly coincident with the Boin structure extends for a further kilometre north and three kilometres south beyond the limits of current drilling. To date, approximately 40% of the gold-in-soil anomaly at Boin is untested by drilling, with the average vertical depth of all holes drilled to date at Boin only down to 90 metres.

Drill Hole Locations

Table 2 – Enchi Gold Project Drill Hole Location Details

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth ° Dip ° Length (m) KBRC319 519535 634589 122 114 -60 78 KBRC320 519496 634605 122 114 -60 150 KBRC321 518801 633303 132 114 -50 60 KBRC322 518741 633324 140 114 -50 166 KBRC323 519502 634511 135 114 -60 90 KBRC324 519475 634523 133 114 -60 120 KBRC325 519657 634877 120 114 -60 180 KBRC326 519708 634856 120 114 -60 144 KBRC327 519754 634955 105 114 -60 132 KBRC328 519773 634942 110 114 -60 96 KBRC329 519786 635002 105 114 -60 60 KBRC330 519815 635023 107 114 -60 64 KBRC331 520017 635043 120 114 -60 60 KBRC332 519948 635072 120 114 -60 72 KBRC333 520064 635075 125 114 -60 90 KBRC334 520092 635118 127 114 -60 66 KBRC335 520035 635135 127 114 -60 66 KBRC336 518507 632990 123 114 -50 70 KBRC337 518467 633006 130 114 -50 126 KBRC338 518449 632888 124 114 -60 72 KBRC339 518421 632912 123 114 -60 120 KBRC340 518396 632821 125 114 -60 50 KBRC341 518366 632833 125 114 -60 120



Enchi Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

The Enchi Gold Project hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 41.7 million tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au containing 743,500 ounces gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 0.65 g/t Au containing 972,000 ounces (see Newcore news release dated March 7, 2023). Mineral resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and follow CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014), that are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). The Mineral Resource Estimate is from the technical report titled “Mineral Resource Estimate for the Enchi Gold Project” with an effective date of January 25, 2023, which was prepared for Newcore by Todd McCracken, P. Geo, of BBA E&C Inc. and Simon Meadows Smith, P. Geo, of SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Todd McCracken and Simon Meadows Smith are independent qualified persons (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101.

Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

Newcore has granted 1,700,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to employees, directors and executives of the Company. The RSUs are granted under the Company’s long-term incentive plan and will vest over a three-year period with one-third vesting after each 12-month period.

Newcore Gold Best Practice

Newcore is committed to best practice standards for all exploration, sampling and drilling activities. Drilling was completed by an independent drilling firm using industry standard RC and Diamond Drill equipment. Analytical quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample strings. Samples are placed in sealed bags and shipped directly to Intertek Labs located in Tarkwa, Ghana for 50 gram gold fire assay.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gregory Smith, P. Geo, Vice President of Exploration at Newcore, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical data and information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data including confirmation of the drillhole data files against the original drillhole logs and assay certificates.

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold Project located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer (1). Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 15% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 248 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, including the Chirano mine 50 kilometres to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

(1) Source: Production volumes for 2023 as sourced from the World Gold Council.

