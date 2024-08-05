NexGold Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has issued a total of 383,455 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company’s 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Certain of the RSUs vest one-third annually, with the remainder fully vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant; the RSUs expire on December 31, 2027. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com.

