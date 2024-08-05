Ninepoint 2024 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Completion of Rollover Transaction

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint 2024 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), announced today that it had completed the tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnership (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Fund Class (the “Resource Class”) of Ninepoint Corporate Fund Inc., as discussed in the Partnership’s press release of January 17, 2025.

National Class Rollover Details

3,736,868 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $5.870034 per share. The final net asset value per National Class Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $18.361785 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of National Class Partnership Class A units will receive 3.128055 Resource Class Series A shares for each National Class Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each National Class Partnership Class A unit was $4.098694 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $1.310301 per share. The after-tax return was 44.35% for an Ontario investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

1,009,890 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.094742 per share. The final net asset value per National Class Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $19.132332 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of National Class Partnership Class F units will receive 3.139154 Resource Class Series F shares for each National Class Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each National Class Partnership Class F unit was $4.915675 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $1.565923 per share. The after-tax return was 47.89% for an Ontario investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

Quebec Class Rollover Details

587,982 Series A shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $5.870034 per share. The final net asset value per Quebec Class Partnership Class A unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $17.7267 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class Partnership Class A units will receive 3.019865 Resource Class Series A shares for each Quebec Class Partnership Class A unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Quebec Class Partnership Class A unit was $1.014487 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series A share was $0.335938 per share. The after-tax return was 54.96% for a Quebec investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

53,315 Series F shares of the Resource Class were issued at their net asset value of $6.094742 per share. The final net asset value per Quebec Class Partnership Class F unit for purposes of the Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction was $18.462837 per Partnership unit. Accordingly, each holder of Quebec Class Partnership Class F units will receive 3.029306 Resource Class Series F shares for each Quebec Class Partnership Class F unit held. The adjusted cost base for each Quebec Class Partnership Class F unit was $1.930983 per Partnership unit and the adjusted cost base for each allocated Resource Class Series F share was $0.637434 per share. The after-tax return was 58.29% for a Quebec investor taxed at the highest marginal rate.

For investors looking for another tax-advantaged investment, Ninepoint Partners LP has filed and received a receipt for a final prospectus dated January 30, 2025 offering limited partnership units of a new flow-through limited partnership, Ninepoint 2025 Flow-Through Limited Partnership. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.

The information provided is general in nature and is provided with the understanding that it may not be relied upon as, nor considered to be, the rendering or tax, legal, accounting or professional advice. Readers should consult with their own accountants and/or lawyers for advice on the specific circumstances before taking any action.

Additional information: The prospectus for the Resource Class is available at www.ninepoint.com, through a broker or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or [email protected]. Information about the Ninepoint 2025 Flow-Through Limited Partnership is available through the dealers or by contacting us at (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com



