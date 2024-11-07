Ninepoint Awarded 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Canada Award

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce its Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund (the “Fund”) has been named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winner, Best Global Infrastructure Equity Fund, over a five-year period out of a total of 13 funds ending July 31, 2024. The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds that have historically excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers.

The Fund offers investors access to an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of publicly traded infrastructure equities around the globe and the potential to deliver both capital appreciation and dividend yield using a total return approach. The Fund also provides a monthly target distribution of 4.5%* NAV/unit annually.

“Receiving this year’s Lipper Award for our Global Infrastructure Fund underscores our commitment to providing clients with a robust investment solution in this essential global sector. We are grateful for the trust our investors have placed in us, which drives our ongoing dedication to delivering strong performance,” said Jeff Sayer, Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners.

Fund Objective

The investment objective of the Fund is primarily to maximize risk adjusted long-term returns and secondarily to achieve a high level of income. The Fund focuses on achieving growth of capital through securities selection and pursues a long-term investment program with the aim of generating capital gains. The Fund seeks to provide a moderate level of volatility and a low degree of correlation to other asset classes through diversifying across a relatively concentrated group of global infrastructure stocks.

Performance for the Class F units of the Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund for the period ended October 31, 2024, is as follows: 30.98% (1 year), 9.85% (3 year), 9.48% (5 year), and 7.32% (10 year).

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://bit.ly/3TCSKJf.

Award Methodology

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Lipper Leaders Ratings are subject to change on a monthly basis. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scored for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on LSEG Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected].

* The monthly distribution amount may be adjusted by Ninepoint without notice throughout the year as market conditions change. Monthly distributions will be comprised of net income, net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Any net income and/or net realized capital gains earned by the Fund in excess of the monthly distribution will be distributed to unitholders annually in December.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), other charges and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The indicated rate of return for Class F units of the Fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is based on the historical annual compounded total return including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and does not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any unitholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.



