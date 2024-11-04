Nobel Winner Donates Half of Prize Money to Water First

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, a recent co-recipient of the prestigious Nobel Prize for Physics, has announced a donation of $350,000 to Water First Education & Training Inc. – the sum of half of his prize winnings. Dr. Hinton, a computer scientist and professor emeritus from University of Toronto, was awarded the prize for his groundbreaking contributions, along with John Hopfield, in the field of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Geoffrey Hinton.

Speaking with Water First, Dr. Hinton expressed his concern with the conditions in many Indigenous communities, and his connection to safe water that prompted the donation.

“We lived in Peru for a couple of months where we adopted a child. The water was not safe to drink, and seeing the extra work and health care that goes into protecting a child from poisonous water cemented the belief that we must have clean water.”

Indigenous communities across Canada face serious and complex clean water challenges. Water First works in collaboration with Indigenous communities to deliver training and education programs to help build local capacity and support highly-skilled people in the fields of water operation and environmental resource management.

As a scientist and educator, Dr. Hinton praised the Water First model of providing STEM education to build capacity in Indigenous communities. “When you provide education, you’ve now got somebody who can keep the water safe for forty years.”

Blake Mills from Thessalon First Nation takes part in hands-on training during the two-week Water Quality Analyst (WQA) exam prep course. The course uses interactive tools and activities to help interns fully understand key water science concepts before writing the exam.

Water First internships provide participants with training and support to obtain entry-level certification as water operators and in fish and water resource management. The organization also provides programming to elementary and high school students as an introduction to water science and stewardship, to prepare and motivate students to pursue a career in the water protection field.

“Dr. Hinton’s donation is such a wonderful, positive thing for Water First and the Indigenous communities we work with,” said John Millar, Water First’s Executive Director and Founder. He added that the support of an esteemed scientist and educator is a boost for the organization. “Our trainers, educators and support staff are so passionate about what we do, and it’s challenging work. This acknowledgement of the importance of our work is very motivating.”

Water First Interns and staff practice the proper techniques for collecting water samples. This workshop focuses on advanced sampling methods, ensuring accurate field data collection as part of their water quality training.

Regarding the donation, Dr. Hinton said, “What I really hope to see is that (Water First) will be able to train more people in water technology, and then the Federal Government will help ensure that the money for good employment is provided. Safe water needs trained people and the money to keep them employed.”

Sustainable access to safe, clean water in Indigenous communities in Canada continues to be a critical issue. In Canada, 13% of First Nations communities are affected by a drinking water advisory; in Ontario, it’s 25%. The challenges are complex and layered. Communities may face issues relating to infrastructure, source water quality or people to manage water systems – or more than one of these issues at a time. Water First works with Indigenous communities that have identified education and training as part of their solution to the water crisis.

Dr. Hinton said that upon his return to Toronto from South America, he was struck by what a luxury it was to turn on a tap and have clean water pouring out. “In the last century, there was huge progress made in better sewage management and safe drinking water. It should have gotten to everybody by now.”

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 90 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo .

