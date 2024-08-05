Northfield Capital Champions Canadian Craftsmanship With Spirit of York Distillery Co., the Official Gin of Live Nation In Ontario

TORONTO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (“Northfield” or the “Corporation”), a proudly Canadian-owned investment company, is reaffirming its commitment to Canadian industry and craftsmanship through its strategic leadership and ownership of Spirit of York Distillery Co. (or “Spirit of York”). Rooted in national pride, Spirit of York is setting the benchmark for premium Canadian spirits, sourcing 100% of its ingredients – including heritage grains and pristine water – from within Canada.

As the Official Gin of Live Nation Canada, Inc. in Ontario (or “Live Nation”), Spirit of York is taking center stage at some of the province’s most iconic music venues and festivals. This three-year partnership, launched in 2024, brings Spirit of York Premium Gin to concertgoers at four major music festivals and eight Live Nation venues across Ontario, including Toronto’s legendary Budweiser Stage. The partnership is highlighted by The Garden, an immersive, botanical-inspired lounge at the foot of the venue’s Lakehouse. Designed to embody the 15 botanicals infused in Spirit of York’s handcrafted gin, The Garden provides an elegant and inviting space where fans can enjoy Canada’s finest spirits in a setting that celebrates nature and music.

“At a time when supporting Canadian businesses has never been more important, we take immense pride in producing a world-class gin that is not only made in Canada but made of Canada,” said Michael Leskovec, CEO of Spirit of York. “Our partnership with Live Nation is a powerful way to bring our brand to the forefront of cultural experiences while championing Canadian agriculture, craftsmanship, and industry.”

A Spirit Born from the Heart of Canadian Agriculture

Spirit of York’s commitment to quality starts with its ingredients, all of which are sourced exclusively from Canadian farmers. Every bottle begins with rye grown in the fertile fields of Ontario by multi-generational family farms that have helped shape Canada’s agricultural legacy. The grains are carefully selected to ensure the highest quality, maintaining the purity and richness of the land they come from. Combined with Canada’s famously pristine water sources, these raw materials form the foundation of Spirit of York’s handcrafted spirits, delivering an authentically Canadian taste experience.

By sourcing directly from local farmers, Spirit of York not only guarantees premium quality but also strengthens Canada’s agricultural economy, supporting Canadian jobs and ensuring the sustainability of local grain production. This dedication to homegrown ingredients is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing spirits that are truly, unmistakably Canadian.

Northfield Capital remains committed to investing in and advancing Canadian enterprises that drive economic growth and preserve national craftsmanship. Spirit of York exemplifies this vision – an uncompromising dedication to quality, sustainability, and local sourcing that supports Canadian farmers, distillers, and workers.

As the demand for premium, authentically Canadian products rises, Northfield Capital and Spirit of York are proud to lead the charge, ensuring that consumers have access to superior, locally made spirits that stand apart in a global market.

For more information, please visit www.northfieldcapital.com and www.spiritofyork.com.

About Northfield Capital Corporation

Northfield Capital Corporation is a publicly traded, leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and premium alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981 by Robert D. Cudney, Northfield combines decades of experience with forward-thinking strategies to unlock opportunities across its diverse portfolio. The company is dedicated to fostering growth and innovation in businesses that drive economic prosperity in Canada.

About Spirit of York Distillery Co.

Spirit of York Distillery Co. is a premium Canadian spirits producer based in Toronto’s historic Distillery District. Committed to excellence, the distillery sources 100% of its ingredients from Canadian farms and uses traditional distillation methods to craft its award-winning gin, vodka, and other spirits. Every bottle is a reflection of Canada’s rich agricultural heritage, proudly made in Canada, for Canada.

