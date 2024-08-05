Nova Bus Awarded a Contract for a Supply of 80 LFSe+ Electrical Buses to the Regional Municipality of York

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nova Bus, a Canadian leader in electric bus manufacturing and a member of Volvo Group, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for the production of 80 fully electric LFSe+ urban buses for The Regional Municipality of York. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with the buses being manufactured at Nova Bus’s Saint-Eustache (Québec) plant.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded contract because it not only demonstrates our expertise in electric bus manufacturing but also reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable public transit solutions. Being at the forefront of the electrification of public transport is a commitment we take very seriously, and this new contract serves as strong evidence of that,” said Mr. Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus.

York Region will continue to purchase and deploy electric buses to help support their goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. They aim to have a fully electric bus fleet by 2050 and once in service, the whole electric bus fleet is expected to reduce emissions by approximately 15,982 tons annually. Nova Bus is honored to partner with York Region on this mission and to provide them with innovative, zero-emission transit options.

LFSe+ Urban Buses Propelling the Future of Sustainable Public Transit

The LFSe+ (Low Floor Series Electric Plus) urban bus delivers a 100% electric transit experience, featuring fully electrified accessories and meeting the most rigorous battery electric vehicle standards. Equipped with two charging options, the LFSe+ buses support overhead charging via a pantograph as well as a plug-in system, ensuring complete adaptability to existing charging infrastructure and facilitating efficient route planning. The modular battery design allows storage of up to 564 kWh of onboard energy, optimizing operational efficiency and sustainability.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus , member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy.

