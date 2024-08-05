Nova Leap Health Corp. provides update on Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a growing home health care organization, announces that the Special Meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) previously scheduled to be held on December 17, 2024 has been rescheduled to January 8, 2025 due to the delayed delivery of materials for the Meeting as a result of the ongoing Canada Post strike.

The Company will be sending its management information circular (the “Circular”) along with all related meeting materials (“Meeting materials”) to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners and registered shareholders of Nova Leap via courier or mail, if available. The Meeting materials may be viewed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at https://novaleaphealth.com/management-information-circular/.

Objecting Beneficial Owners are encouraged to contact the proxy department at their broker or other intermediary (where their common shares are held) who can assist them with the voting process. Objecting Beneficial Owners must follow the voting instructions provided by their broker.

In the event that a registered shareholder or Non-Objecting Beneficial Owner does not receive the Meeting materials via courier or mail, they are encouraged to contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain their 15 digit online voting control number. Note that you must vote your common shares by proxy no later than (i) 11:00 a.m. (Atlantic time) on Monday, January 6, 2025; or (ii) no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before any adjourned or postponed Meeting.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 10 different U.S. states within the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding the Meeting and the impact and resolution of the Strike. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions described elsewhere in this release and those concerning general economic and market conditions. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include staff and supply shortages, regulatory changes affecting the home care industry or government programs utilized by the Company, other unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future, and these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



