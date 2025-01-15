Novacap and H5 Data Centers Announce Formation of Joint Venture

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novacap, a leading North American private equity firm, and H5 Data Centers, one of the United States’ largest privately-owned data center operators, are pleased to announce the formation of a joint venture focused on delivering advanced data center solutions across North America.

The joint venture will prioritize the development and repositioning of strategically located facilities to meet the growing demand for scalable, high-quality colocation space. The facilities aim to provide robust infrastructure, enhanced connectivity options, and industry-leading security features to enterprise and hyperscale customers.

“As we reach a critical juncture for power and compute, we are excited to partner with the H5 team to bring critical capacity online in key markets across the country,” says Ted Mocarski, Senior Partner and Head of Digital Infrastructure at Novacap.

“Data center projects continue to rapidly grow in scale, and we look forward to partnering with Novacap to deliver incredible data centers to support our customers’ significant IT infrastructure needs,” emphasizes Josh Simms, CEO at H5 Data Centers.

The joint venture with H5 Data Centers is Novacap’s fourth investment within its Digital Infrastructure platform and represents its continued commitment to building a diversified portfolio across the digital landscape.

Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP acted as legal advisor to Novacap. Hogan Lovells LLP acted as legal advisor to H5 Data Centers.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Industries, Financial Services, and Digital Infrastructure. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise with strategic and operational excellence to support entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$10 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap continues to drive innovation and growth. For more information, please visit: https://novacap.ca.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with 4 million square feet of data center space under management in more than 20 US markets. Learn more at: https://h5datacenters.com.

