Novacium Partners with the French Army’s Technical Section to Develop High-Capacity Silicon-Based Batteries

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering of silica and silicon-based materials, is pleased to inform its shareholders that its French-based subsidiary, NOVACIUM SAS (“Novacium”), has entered into a strategic collaboration with the French Army to develop high-capacity batteries utilizing Novacium’s silicon-based materials.

Novacium’s strategic collaboration with the French Army’s Technical Section (STAT) is part of its initiative to develop prototypes of ultra-high-capacity batteries for a wide range of military applications. These include surveillance systems, electronic sights, anti-drone systems, telecommunications, autonomous vehicles, and more. This initiative reflects a shared commitment to developing innovative technological solutions that address the operational needs of the French armed forces.

The new batteries, built with high-capacity 18650 cells, will comprise of Novacium’s advanced silicon-based anode material. This breakthrough material enables a capacity increase of over 30%, significantly extending the range of the batteries by a similar margin.

Novacium Materials: A Crucial Advantage for Military Operations

This significant increase in capacity addresses major challenges faced by the French and Western armed forces. With extended battery life, soldiers can reduce both the frequency of battery charging and the number of batteries they need to carry in the field, thereby lightening their load and improving mobility. These technological advances directly enhance mission effectiveness.

A promising technological collaboration

“We are excited and proud to collaborate with STAT to demonstrate the potential of our silicon-based materials in critical applications, such as tactical communications,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, Ph.D., COO of Novacium. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions to cutting-edge industries.”

The prototyping work will leverage Novacium’s unique expertise in advanced materials design, combined with STAT’s rigorous requirements. This collaboration lays the foundation for the eventual adoption of high-capacity silicon-based batteries by the armed forces for a variety of applications. The first prototypes are currently in production and will feature Novacium’s GEN3 cells, or potentially GEN4. Delivery to STAT is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2025, followed by an in-depth testing campaign conducted by the Armed Forces.

“This strategic collaboration with STAT marks an important first step toward the commercialization of our silicon-based anode materials. It exemplifies how our innovative battery solutions address the growing demand for higher-capacity Li-Ion batteries,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS. “By advancing our proprietary processes through strategic agreements with key industry players like STAT, HPQ and NOVACIUM are positioning themselves as leaders and providers of next-generation energy solutions, aligned with the industry’s performance and sustainability goals.”

Transaction to acquire full ownership of the patent for the High-Throughput Fabrication of Silicon-Based Anode Materials, with no royalties or other obligations required.

HPQ Silicon announces that it has acquired all rights, title, and interest held by the inventors in the Patent and device for the continuous production of silicon suboxide for batteries, including the associated intellectual property and priority rights (refer to the October 22, 2024, release).

The company thus becomes the owner of the Patent, the intellectual property and the attached priority rights, free of any assignment or charge of any kind whatsoever.

This arm’s length acquisition will be completed in exchange for the issuance of 1,009,343 units by the Company to be distributed among the inventors. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) warrant of the Company’s capital stock, priced at $0.24 per share for a total value of $260,000. Each whole warrant grants the holder the right to purchase one common share at $0.315 per share for a period of four years from the unit issuance date.

All shares issued as part of this transaction are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The transaction and unit issuance are subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Having full ownership of the patent for high-throughput manufacturing of silicon-based anode materials, with no royalties or other obligations, addresses a key question raised by potential technical and financial partners interested in our silicon-based anode materials,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.

About NOVACIUM SAS

Novacium is an HPQ – affiliated company that started in Q3 2022. This green technology startup is based in Lyon, France and is a partnership with HPQ and three of France’s leading research engineers, Dr. Jed KRAIEM PhD, Novacium’s Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), Dr. Oleksiy NICHIPORUK PhD, Novacium’s Chief Technical Officer (“CTO”), and Dr. Julien DEGOULANGE PhD, Novacium’s Chief Innovation Officer (“CIO”). Novacium is a new Research and Development company which allows researchers to develop their own technology in high-added-value fields connected to renewable energy and allows HPQ Silicon Inc. a Canadian company, to expand the depth and reach of its technical team to help develop its silicon and new renewable energy projects.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following four (4) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. 3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system. 4) Becoming a zero CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM“Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “in the process” and other similar expressions which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company’s CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers