NurExone Biologic to Present at MIXiii 2025; Professor Michael Belkin, Head of NurExone Ophthalmology Project, to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at MIXiii 2025, Israel’s premier Health Tech conference, organized by the Israeli Advanced Technology Industries. NurExone will participate in a special session, Innovation in Ophthalmology, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in vision-related healthcare technology.

At the conference, NurExone will present preclinical results demonstrating significant optic nerve regeneration – a promising treatment pathway for glaucoma and other eye diseases. The presentation will take place during the Pharma Company Presentations session, moderated by Tarsier Pharma, alongside leading biotech companies, which includes: OptiMedRx, Galimedix, Ocuvia, and Everads Therapy. The preclinical study, conducted at Tel Hashomer’s Goldschleger Eye Institute, was led by Prof. Michael Belkin, Dr. Ifat Sher and Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich.

In addition, at MIXiii 2025, Professor Belkin will be honoured as a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his pioneering contributions to ophthalmic innovation and medical technology. A key scientific advisory board member and collaborator at NurExone, Professor Belkin is also the inventor of the Belkin Vision technology, which was recently acquired by Alcon in a deal valued at up to $466 million.

NurExone is further advancing its glaucoma research with the launch of a new preclinical study using its lead product, ExoPTEN, on a large group of small animals. This study aims to replicate and expand upon the positive results observed in previously announced preclinical research further exploring ExoPTEN’s potential in neurodegenerative eye disease treatment.

“The potential of ExoPTEN for ophthalmology is truly exciting,” said Professor Belkin. “Advancing this research could open new doors for treating neurodegenerative eye diseases that are currently untreatable, and I’m thrilled to support NurExone in this groundbreaking work.”

“MIXiii is an incredible platform to showcase NurExone’s groundbreaking work in regenerative medicine and our vision for revolutionizing treatment of certain eye diseases,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone Biologic. “We are also proud to celebrate Professor Belkin’s extraordinary contributions. His lifelong dedication to medical innovation continues to inspire and drive progress in the field. We are honoured to have him as an investor, collaborator, and professional consultant.”

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsi. Regulatory milestones, including Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone? , visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: [email protected]

Oak Hill Financial Inc.

2 Bloor Street, Suite 2900

Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2

Investor Relations – Canada

Phone: +1-647-479-5803

Email: [email protected]

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: [email protected]

Allele Capital Partners

Investor Relations – U.S.

Phone: +1 978-857-5075

Email: [email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s attendance and presentation at MIXiii 2025; the proposed attendees at the conference; the results of the Company’s preclinical trials and its suggestion as a treatment pathway for glaucoma; Professor Belkin being honoured at the conference; the Company launching a new preclinical study with the proposed study parameters and goals; the Company revolutionizing treatment of certain eye diseases; the Company’s future plans and expectations; NurExone’s focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; and the NurExone platform technology offering solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including: the Company will attend and present at MIXiii 2025; the proposed attendees will attend the conference; the Company will carry out its preclinical trials and realize upon the stated benefits of the preclinical trials and such clinical trials will have the intended results; Professor Belkin will be honoured at the conference; the Company’s new preclinical study will have the proposed study parameters and goals; the Company will revolutionize treatment of certain eye diseases; the Company will continue to succeed; NurExone will continue to focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; and the NurExone platform technology will offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: the Company’s early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel, and on the Company’s strategic partners; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company; risks that the Company’s intellectual property and technology won’t have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company’s inability to carry out its preclinical trials and realize upon the stated benefits of the preclinical trials; the inability of the Company to fulfill its intended future plans and expectations; the Company being unable to attend and/or present at MIXiii 2025; the proposed attendees not attending the conference; Professor Belkin not being honoured at the conference; the Company’s new preclinical study will not have the proposed study parameters and/or goals; the Company being unable to revolutionize treatment of certain eye diseases; NurExone being unable to focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; the NurExone platform technology being unable to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and/or minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

______________________

i Spinal cord injury, Glaucoma



CBJ Newsmakers