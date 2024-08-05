Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
OFL sounds the alarm on Canada’s gender pay gap this Equal Pay Day

OFL sounds the alarm on Canada’s gender pay gap this Equal Pay Day

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday, April 10, the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), in collaboration with the Equal Pay Coalition, will hold a press conference marking Equal Pay Day with an urgent call to confront Canada’s gender pay gap. Speakers will highlight the deepening economic inequality faced by women, the gendered impact of tariffs, and the critical choices ahead in the upcoming federal election.

Date: Thursday, April 10
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Centre for Social Innovation, 192 Spadina Avenue, Suite 101, Toronto, ON, M5T 2C2 (map)

Confirmed speakers:

  • Laura Walton, President, Ontario Federation of Labour
  • Fay Faraday, Co-Chair(s), Equal Pay Coalition
  • Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers Action Centre

Media are strongly encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available following the press conference.

Media Contact:
Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
[email protected] | 416-894-3456

Cope343


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance
Aura Minerals Successfully Starts Ramp-Up at Borborema, On Schedule, Within Budget, and Setting an ESG Benchmark
Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for the Dutton Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.