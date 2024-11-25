OHBA and EnerQuality Announce the Appointment of a New Interim Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) and EnerQuality are pleased to announce the appointment of new interim board members for EnerQuality as it prepares for a growth phase. The new interim board members, who were appointed on November 20, 2024, are Gord Cooke – President of Building Knowledge, Brian Johnston – former CEO of CreateTO, and Peter Saturno – President of Midhaven Homes.

OHBA has been a proud shareholder of EnerQuality since it founded the company with the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance (CEEA) in 1998. After acquiring full ownership of EnerQuality in September 2024, OHBA has been positioning the company to lead its external education arm and deliver needed training to its members and industry at large.

“Part of my mission, when I took on the role of CEO at OHBA, was taking EnerQuality to the next level,” said Scott Andison, CEO of OHBA, “This marks another step in the journey for EnerQuality, which we hope will become a revenue generator for OHBA through its expanded training division and energy certification business.”

The new interim board appointments will advise OHBA on the scope and skills needed for the board going forward, including setting strategic direction and initiating the search for a new CEO. The future CEO of EnerQuality will be tasked with leading the company to become the foremost provider of professional training and education for the residential construction industry in Ontario, complementing its energy certification business.

As the leading certifier of energy-efficient homes in Canada, EnerQuality will continue to deliver its highly successful energy labelling program that includes certifications like ENERGY STAR® for new homes and multi-family, Net Zero and Net Zero Ready, EnerGuide, and R-2000, while expanding its training offerings.

“I’m looking forward to what our new interim board members will bring to the table as we move forward with our strategic vision for EnerQuality,” noted Rose Benedetto, Managing Director of EnerQuality. “We’ve built a highly successful third-party certification business, one that plays a key role in the residential construction sector in the province. It’s important that we continue to grow that business line at the same time as we develop our education and training division.”

EnerQuality will continue to work closely with OHBA and home builders in the province in pursuit of improving building and energy efficiency standards in the residential construction industry.

About the Ontario Home Builders’ Association

Founded in 1962, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario. It represents over 4,000 member companies in the home building, land development, professional renovation, and professional services sectors through 28 local chapter associations across the province. OHBA advocates on behalf of its members to key stakeholders, provides member benefits and training, and promotes innovation and professionalism within the residential construction industry.

About EnerQuality

EnerQuality was founded in 1998 by the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) and the Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance (CEEA), with the goal of improving building and energy efficiency standards in the residential construction industry in Ontario. Through its training and certification programs, EnerQuality empowers the building industry to create a sustainable future by driving innovation, fostering education, and promoting collaborative partnerships. Since its founding, it has certified over 120,000 homes through its energy certification programs.

