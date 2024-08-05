Omega Laboratories Reports Completion of Method Validation with Cannabix Technologies Inc. for Marijuana Breath Detection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports the following news release was issued by Omega Laboratories, Inc. today.

MOGADORE, Ohio, March 18, 2025 — Omega Laboratories, a leading drug testing laboratory renowned for its comprehensive services, proudly announces the development and validation of a marijuana breath test. This validation includes a test method for the simultaneous quantification of Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Δ-8-THC, cannabidiol (CBD), and cannabinol (CBN) in breath aerosols collected using Cannabix Technologies’ Breath Collection Unit (BCU). This establishes Omega and Cannabix as the premier technology for collecting and testing breath for recent marijuana usage. This method validation marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of innovative solutions for drug testing and safety assurance.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. and Omega have collaborated to optimize the design of the Cannabix BCU and compact Breath Cartridge technology. The BCU includes a start-up unit air flow self-check, the ability to collect an ambient air sample to rule out external contamination from the immediate surrounding area, a split sample configured Breath Cartridge to simultaneously collect an A and B sample, and a collection system that will stop drawing in air should the donor stop breathing into the device. This prevents the device from pulling in ambient air from the surrounding area and a donor from trying to cheat the collection. The Cannabix BCU is at the forefront of advanced breath collection tools to collect breath accurately and non-invasively.

Omega Laboratories is currently in the process of incorporating breath testing into its suite of services. With credible and extensive research backing Cannabix’s technology, including validation studies demonstrating its efficacy, Omega Laboratories is confident in the reliability and accuracy of the THC breath test system. In partnership with Cannabix, Omega has completed a full validation study that will be published to further demonstrate the effectiveness of the breath testing system in real-world testing scenarios. This will ensure unparalleled accuracy and reliability for clients.

“At Cannabix Technologies, we are thrilled with the method validation results from Omega Laboratories, a company that upholds a tradition of excellence in drug testing, backed by their extensive accreditations and certifications,” stated, Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies Inc. “This partnership success further solidifies our commitment to providing trusted and highly accredited solutions, offering unparalleled expertise and reliability to future clients.”

The integration of Cannabix’s THC BCU technology with Omega Laboratories’ testing protocols will enable rapid and precise detection of THC levels in breath samples. This innovative approach not only streamlines the testing process but also ensures reliable results for clients across various industries, including law enforcement, workplace safety, and healthcare.

Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, all breath samples analyzed by Omega Laboratories undergo a testing process using mass spectrometry (mass spec), a gold standard in analytical chemistry to confirm which analytes are present. This meticulous approach reinforces Omega’s commitment to maintaining the highest forensic standards of quality and integrity.

With the rise in cannabis legalization, employers face new challenges in detecting recent use of marijuana. Traditional cannabis testing methods, such as oral fluid, urine, and hair tests, can detect cannabis use for extended periods, ranging from days to months. The premier solution for recent use detection will be utilizing the Cannabix BCU to collect breath then sending the sample to Omega for analysis. Omega will then detect if there was recent THC usage (minutes to several hours).

“Our partnership with Cannabix Technologies underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in drug testing technology,” said Bill Corl, CEO of Omega Laboratories. “By incorporating their groundbreaking THC breath collection technology, we are poised to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of cannabis testing.”

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with an additional state-of-the-art facility in Ontario, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 24 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid, Urine and Breath specimens. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in fourteen languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

Omega Laboratories, Inc Contact: For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or [email protected].

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies for a range of workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the Breath Logix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring.

