Onex Corporation Announces Exemptive Relief in Substantial Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onex Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: ONEX) announced today that, in connection with the Company’s ongoing substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”), the Company has obtained an order from the Ontario Securities Commission granting exemptive relief from certain extension, proportionate take-up and related disclosure requirements in connection with the Offer, the details of which can be found in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular filed by the Company in connection with the Offer (the “Circular”), which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Subordinate Voting Shares”), are included in the Circular, letter of transmittal and the notice of guaranteed delivery (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). The Offer Documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on the Company’s website at www.onex.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Subordinate Voting Shares. The solicitation and the offer to buy the Subordinate Voting Shares will only be made pursuant to the Offer Documents.

ABOUT ONEX

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $50 billion in assets under management, of which $8.5 billion is Onex’ own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex’ platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex’ security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

