OREA Congratulates Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives on their 2025 Provincial Election Win

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “The Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) would like to congratulate Premier Doug Ford and Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives (PCs) on winning their third majority government. Ontario’s REALTORS® look forward to working with the newly re-elected provincial government and all elected MPPs to bring housing affordability back for Ontario’s young people and their families.

During the campaign, OREA was thrilled to see the Ford PCs commit to investing $50-million into factory-built housing and innovative homebuilding technologies. Increased investment in modular, or factory-built homes, will help Ontario bring more homes to market, faster, as well as a commitment to standardizing development study requirements and ensuring all municipal standards are in compliance with the Ontario Building Code.

OREA would also like to congratulate all parties for putting Ontarians first and continuously advocating for pro-growth, pro-ownership, and pro-affordability housing solutions. The NDP’s proposal to legalize fourplexes, the Liberal’s promise to eliminate the provincial land transfer tax for first-time homebuyers, and the Green Party’s call to end exclusionary zoning are all solutions that will help Ontarians find a great place to call home. It will take all parties, at all levels of government, working together to help solve the affordability and supply crisis.

A key solution is addressing rising development charges. Significant hikes in these fees are increasing the already substantial cost of building new homes, pushing homeownership even further out of reach for hardworking Ontarians. The Ford Government’s campaign promises to invest $2-billion into building new homes, including $1-billion into the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, which will help lower the cost of development charges, helping municipalities repair, build, or expand water infrastructure. OREA is committed to continuing to work with the Ford government to implement pro-housing policies that encourage homebuilding and reduce prohibitive costs standing in the way of reaching Ontario’s housing targets.

Since 2018, OREA has worked with Premier Ford and the PCs to introduce eight pro-homeownership bills, including the Trust in Real Estate Services Act (TRESA), which has established Ontario as a North American leader in professional standards in real estate, and we are committed to continuing to work with the PCs to implement these solutions and see TRESA through to the finish line.

With a refreshed four-year mandate, the Ontario Government has the opportunity to keep their foot on the gas and continue building towards their goal of 1.5 million new homes by 2031. OREA’s A Home for Everyone 2025 election platform provides a foundation to get there.

The future of housing affordability in Ontario depends on the provincial government embracing the bold actions that Ontario REALTORS® have put on the table. We look forward to working with Premier Doug Ford to build on our past achievements and keep the dream of homeownership alive for the next generation.”

– Rick Kedzior, President of the Ontario Real Estate Association

For more information, contact:

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Senior Manager, Media Relations, OREA

[email protected]

416-459-6059



CBJ Newsmakers