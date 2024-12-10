OroBit: Deal Box Partners with OroBit for Groundbreaking Bitcoin Layer 2 and Tokenized Private Market Access

Carlsbad, CA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a significant advancement for blockchain technology, Deal Box , the venture capital platform tailored to modern investors, is excited to support OroBit , a leader in Bitcoin-native smart contract innovation, as they gear up for the launch of their Bitcoin Layer 2 (BTC L2) solution and token release. This collaboration underscores a pivotal evolution in blockchain, merging Bitcoin’s renowned security with OroBit’s innovative strides in speed, scalability, and trust.

Transforming Bitcoin’s Utility in Finance

Bitcoin, long regarded primarily as a store of value, has often sparked debates about its broader utility. OroBit’s BTC L2 initiative aims to shift this narrative by enabling high-speed, low-cost transactions for tokenized assets backed by tangible commodities such as gold. This groundbreaking approach not only expands Bitcoin’s role within decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized private equity but also marks a pivotal step toward broader adoption across the financial ecosystem.

Legitimacy through Strategic Collaboration

Key to this endeavor, OroBit is collaborating with leading Web3 entities, including Deal Box, to power their ecosystem with reliable, high-caliber participants. This partnership leverages the tokenization of Real World Assets (RWA), such as traditional securities and gold, making these tangible investments more accessible and liquid through blockchain innovations. This integration aims to bridge the existing gaps in accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in private markets.

Features of OroBit’s BTC L2 Solution:

Gold-Backed Stability: OroBit’s ecosystem benefits from the security of vaulted, insured gold, blending tangible trust with blockchain ingenuity.

OroBit’s ecosystem benefits from the security of vaulted, insured gold, blending tangible trust with blockchain ingenuity. Native Bitcoin Integration: Leveraging Bitcoin’s UTXO model, OroBit’s smart contracts maintain security autonomously, without the need for third-party blockchains.

Leveraging Bitcoin’s UTXO model, OroBit’s smart contracts maintain security autonomously, without the need for third-party blockchains. Scalability via Lightning Network: OroBit’s BTC L2 supports fast, cost-efficient global transactions, positioning it as a viable DeFi solution.

OroBit’s BTC L2 supports fast, cost-efficient global transactions, positioning it as a viable DeFi solution. Simplified Smart Contracting: With OroBit’s Simple Contract Language (SCL), users can effortlessly create financial contracts directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, increasing reliability while reducing complexity.

Deal Box’s Strategic Role

Deal Box plays a crucial role in facilitating OroBit’s vision by aligning blockchain technology with private market solutions. Through its modular investment platform, Deal Box offers accredited investors a gateway to explore tokenized private equity opportunities confidently.

Institutional Diligence: Every investment opportunity undergoes thorough vetting to guarantee transparency and quality.

Every investment opportunity undergoes thorough vetting to guarantee transparency and quality. Investor Empowerment: Investors can customize their investment strategies with options like the Pioneer Box for early-stage ventures or the Guardian Box for pre-IPO stability.

Investors can customize their investment strategies with options like the Pioneer Box for early-stage ventures or the Guardian Box for pre-IPO stability. Streamlined Onboarding: The integration with blockchain simplifies traditional complexities, making private equity accessible with investments starting at $10,000.

Implications for Investors

This partnership sets a new benchmark for BTC-based financial applications by enhancing:

Accessibility: Tokenized assets, underpinned by Bitcoin and gold, offer legitimacy and appeal to both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traditional private market investors.

Tokenized assets, underpinned by Bitcoin and gold, offer legitimacy and appeal to both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traditional private market investors. Efficiency: The use of blockchain automates and streamlines processes such as capital calls, liquidation preferences, and secondary transactions.

The use of blockchain automates and streamlines processes such as capital calls, liquidation preferences, and secondary transactions. Transparency: Regular updates and audits provide clear insights throughout the investment lifecycle.

Executive Insights

Warwick Denman, Managing Director of OroBit, stated, “Our BTC L2 solution is focused on fostering trust in an area that desperately needs it. By marrying Bitcoin’s robust security with tokenized real-world assets and partnering with Deal Box, we are pushing the boundaries of what’s achievable in blockchain and private equity.”

Thomas Carter , CEO of Deal Box, commented, “This partnership exemplifies how blockchain can enhance the efficiency and accessibility of private markets. We are proud to back OroBit’s innovative BTC L2 launch and to equip investors with the necessary tools to invest with confidence.”

About Deal Box

Deal Box is venture capital that fits your life. By merging institutional-grade diligence with flexible investment options, Deal Box empowers accredited investors to craft portfolios that align with their financial ambitions. For more information, visit https://www.dealbox.io

About OroBit

OroBit is at the forefront of decentralizing finance with its Bitcoin-native smart contracts and tokenized assets. Anchored by real gold, OroBit blends blockchain innovation with palpable security. Discover more at https://orobit.ai



CBJ Newsmakers